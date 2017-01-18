TRENDING: Hollywood’s Latest Obsession: Netflix and… Sweat?

When you think of a sweat lodge, you probably don’t think of thriving businesses in Hollywood. Your mind more likely drifts to a steaming teepee in the southwest United States. However, add Netflix into the mix and sweat lodges are becoming more and more prevalent in modern society, especially among celebrities like Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow and the Kardashians. Yep, celebrities are watching Netflix in sweat boxes… and they’re losing weight. Color us intrigued!

Here’s the premise: Wrap yourself in an electric blanket, lay back and let your body do its thing. The blanket uses infrared technology to raise your body temperature and get you sweating while you lay back and catch up on your favorite Netflix series. You can buzz for a cool towel at any time!

Shape House is one such business that thrives on making people perspire. Shape House has three urban sweat lodges in California, and claims that not only does this sweat sesh burn some major calories (anywhere from 800 to 1,200), but it releases toxins from the body and skin. It also helps with sore muscles, drawing out lactic acid, and improves your metabolism. If you want a glowing, clear skinned face, this is the place to go!

Do you have your plane ticket booked yet? California, here we come!

