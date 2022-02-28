Kelly Ripa’s Sweat-Proof, Stain Repellant Silk Blouse Is a Real Game-Changer: Get the Look

When it comes to fashion, it’s no secret we look to some of our favorite celebrities for the best trends and styles. But as trends come and go, Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa has a tried and tested go-to staple that is a serious game-changer we are officially obsessed with — and you will be too! With the wardrobe staple consistently sold out and in high demand by the brand’s customers, The Simone silk blouse by Numi is both stylish and chic for a look that is classically cool all year round.

The mom of three, who has the shirt in multiple colors (including green), is most notably a big fan of the blouse as she is seen sporting it most frequently on and off-camera for a number of events, including her son Joaquin’s high school graduation and several episodes of her daytime talk show with Ryan Seacrest. But if that wasn’t enough, The Simone is a favorite on TikTok with users obsessed with the brand’s selection of machine-washable scoop necks, crop tops and mock neck sweaters. Numi, a brand that “celebrates what it means to be a woman” and understands all the “unsaid quirks” we endure, creates fashionable products that “unite us” amid all the “similar frustrations” we share in our day-to-day lives, per the company statement.

Consciously creating products to make “life a little easier,” Numi was born from founder Michelle Shemilt’s own fashion vexations as the blouses she often wore were “either prone to noticeable sweat stains or expensive to dry clean.” Not having any real fashion experience or manufacturing experience, Shemilt left her finance job and turned her concept into a reality after launching a successful crowdfunding campaign to fund her first production run — the original, sumptuously soft Numi undershirt (available in seven colors), and history was made.

But what makes The Simone — a Kelly Ripa wardrobe staple — so great? PopCulture.com got the chance to review the product and can share that the machine-washable, lightweight yet durable shirt is a serious must-have because it isn’t your average blouse. As part of Numi’s Sustainable Silk Collection designed to “free you from typical silk stresses like stains and dry cleaning,” the functional, Canadian-made shirt really did repel stains and sweat, and still manage to make you look put together all day. Not to mention, the blouse, which was received for review in Black among its four colors, is a sheer classic that is the perfect low-key workwear or weekend style to dress up or down. Stain-resistant with BlueSign certified stain repellent technology, the Simone by Numi is a shirt you really won’t regret buying thanks to its ease and its support in saving you from those embarrassing stains like sweat, coffee or wine.

The shirt has received not just rave reviews from Ripa, but customers as well who stand by this classic wardrobe staple. The Simone has earned a nearly 5-star review from customers who praise the shirt’s soft silk that doesn’t feel daunting to wear as sometimes, silk can make you feel like you need to be extra careful around it. But this one lets you be you with breathability and a drape that adds comfort and ease for a shirt that is über luxurious and chic. Additionally, the feminine and versatile shirt has beautiful craftsmanship to it with its smooth and sleek, discreet button-down for a style that is always elegant and fits the body perfectly. It is true to size and features a great cut that is super flattering to even the curvier of figures, thanks to its materials like 69% Naia Acetate for comfort and easy care, and 31% silk for breathability in sizes XS to XL.

The Simone by Numi retails for $220 and is available in four colors: Black, White, Navy and Pink. For more on this product and other Numi wardrobe items, head to the official website for more.