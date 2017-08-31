Tom Cruise’s Butt Is Going Viral for the Most Bizarre Reason

Tom Cruise’s butt has gone viral. No, it has nothing to do with nudity or any kind of photo hack. Rather, it revolves around a scene in his 2008 film Valkyrie.

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

Twitter user Swizz Keats, tweeted about the photo and presented his conspiracy theory “that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt,” as initially shared by Fox News.

Many users immediately jumped in to share their thoughts. One person said, “That butt looks too fake to be anybody’s.” Another quipped, “That is a badonkadonk double sir.”

A lot of people simply could not believe the size of the speculated “fake butt,” as one follower wrote, “Hahahhah so ridiculous. I wonder if that really is a fake ass. It looks plump as hell.”

For the most part, people seemed to overwhelmingly agree that this is a “stunt butt,” but in an interesting turn, one of the film’s writers and producers, Christopher McQuarrie, actually chimed in briefly.

In now-deleted tweets, McQuarrie said, “At 12k retweets and climbing, why would I ever add clarity to this thread?”

Finally, the original poster of the tweet shared some additional insight.

“just fyii’m aware it’s a padded stunt-butt. i do not care. it is still beautiful and hilarious,” Keats wrote, adding, “he [Cruise] does his own stunts, people wear ass pads all the time, but it’s the SHEER EXTREMITY of the rump’s robustness that jacks this up.”