New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Reacts to Teammate Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement

After New England Patriots player, Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL in a social media post Sunday, teammate and quarterback, Tom Brady is speaking out about the tight end’s decision.

In a post shared to Instagram shortly after Gronkowski’s announcement, Brady responded with nothing but love for the Patriots tight end.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What an honor and privledge (sic) to play with you these past nine years [Rob Gronkowski]!” Brady wrote alongside an image of the two on the field in action.

“You accomplished so much and our team was almost unbeatable when you were on the field! Your fun-loving, inspiring, and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with! Not just that, but for as great as a player you are, you are a better teammate and person.”

Brady added how the “NFL was a better place” with him in it, but has no doubt that there is more success for the 29-year-old player to come.

“I have no doubt you will be a success in anything you do!!!” Brady concluded his message. “Love you pal!”

Gronkowski, who lovingly goes by the nickname “The Gronk” by fans, is going out as a champion after this past February’s Super Bowl LIII — his third championship since joining the Patriots in 2010.

In the announcement shared to his own Instagram account on Sunday as first reported by 247 Sports, Gronkowski revealed his opportunity to play with the “1st class organization” started nearly 10 years ago when his NFL draft dreams came true.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field,” he wrote on the post that has generated more than 250,000 likes and thousands of comments. “The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart (sic) of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine.”

As reported by 247 Sports, Gronkowski has totaled 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. The 29-year-old player has also added 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns with regards to impressive playoff stats.

Among those stats as well, Gronkowski is a three-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro and was the comeback players of the year. Additionally, he has the most career touchdowns in Patriots history with 79, has the most receptions by a tight end in Super Bowl history with 18; and carries the honor of the most touchdowns by a tight end in a single season.

Photo credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images