Toddler’s Electric Burn Photo Warns Parents About Phone Chargers

A mother in Kentucky is urging parents to be more careful when it comes to leaving phone chargers plugged in the wall.

On Oct. 4, Courtney Davis of Glasgow, Kentucky took to social media to share several graphic images of her daughter on Facebook after the 19-month-old toddler received an electric burn from putting a plugged-in phone charger in her mouth.

Up Next: Toddler Dies After Closing Automatic Car Window on His Neck

"She had never tried to put it in her mouth and she had never messed with it. The one day it isn't moved she stuck it in her mouth and got a severe burn," Davis wrote in her Facebook post.

"Any other day my charger wouldn't have been plugged up in her reach but [because] of a bunch of stuff going on that day, I didn't have time to move it. It took all of a few seconds for her to get burned."

In an update shared Oct. 11, Davis reveals she spoke with a doctor who referred her daughter to a plastic surgeon. With readers inquiring about the type of charger that burned her, Davis reveals it was a Samsung Note 5.

More: Toddler Dies After Parents Trap Him in Crib Under a Weighted Mattress

Davis adds her daughter doesn't seem to be bothered by the burn itself, but warns parents of the cautionary tale.

"Parents, grandparents, babysitters etc., please put your chargers up out of reach. My daughter was lucky the next kid may not be as lucky as her," she wrote.