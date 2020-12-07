TikTok Video Exposes Panera Bread Reportedly Using Frozen Food After Viral Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Clip

A viral TikTok video surfaced recently that revealed how chicken nuggets at Chik-Fil-A are made. Days later, another viral video hit TikTok and focused on Panera Bread. According to the Daily Dot, the video didn't go in-depth about the creation of each menu item. However, it did reveal some things about the food. The video provided a tour of the food prep area of the restaurant and showed frozen soups getting heated up. Additionally, there were glimpses of pre-packaged chicken and macaroni and cheese.

With the TikTok video surfacing and ultimately getting deleted, social media users responded in a variety of ways. Some laughed about the moment while others used sarcasm to make comments about soup. Of course, there were some Twitter users that talked about frozen food long before the TikTok video went viral.