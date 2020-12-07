TikTok Video Exposes Panera Bread Reportedly Using Frozen Food After Viral Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Clip
A viral TikTok video surfaced recently that revealed how chicken nuggets at Chik-Fil-A are made. Days later, another viral video hit TikTok and focused on Panera Bread. According to the Daily Dot, the video didn't go in-depth about the creation of each menu item. However, it did reveal some things about the food. The video provided a tour of the food prep area of the restaurant and showed frozen soups getting heated up. Additionally, there were glimpses of pre-packaged chicken and macaroni and cheese.
With the TikTok video surfacing and ultimately getting deleted, social media users responded in a variety of ways. Some laughed about the moment while others used sarcasm to make comments about soup. Of course, there were some Twitter users that talked about frozen food long before the TikTok video went viral.
You mean Panera Bread doesn't REALLY have 15 pots of soup cooking at the same time?! pic.twitter.com/XgNXXrRcos— caperclaus 🎅 (@caperclaw) December 6, 2020
It’s very disappointing. A frozen pizza, which is what I suspect it is, would be just as OK. Certainly not worth the price or the trip to Panera to get it.— Waterperson (@LooWho72) December 3, 2020
It's probably all frozen anyway, just like the Panera mac and cheese and soups that's in stores too.— Ali (@InRegardstoAli) December 4, 2020
Panera salads are always like half frozen and have soggy vegetables— 🤪 (@greetinghimeros) November 24, 2020
I WILL never forgot they gave me still frozen Mac & cheese at Panera and I was just finna except it😂 but my extrovert friend handled that for me https://t.co/9D8mxWgeMI— 🧟♀️ (@norfboirae) December 6, 2020
Panera just told me they couldn’t serve me soup because they were currently making it and it would take 45 minutes. We all know you don’t actually make the soup and just warm it up— Victoria Avila (@UHVEELA) December 6, 2020
What they meant is that it takes them 45 minutes to thaw the giant bag of soup they just pulled out of the freezer— kiki (@_kiki_b_) December 6, 2020
“Panera has just added flatbread pizza to the menu” lmaooo these bozos got another frozen item they can warm up for you now 😂 #hospitalfood— danny jones (@princeoflocals) November 20, 2020
I don’t trust people who eat at Panera regularly. Including my girlfriend. They warm their soup up in ziplock bags lmao. https://t.co/qvVlWhn73h— Alex Williams (@AWill_35) November 21, 2020