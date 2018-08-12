Thomas Markle Reportedly Ignored Prince Harry’s Warning: ‘Never Go to the Press’

The royal family values what privacy they can get, and Prince Harry reportedly warned Thomas Markle about breaching that confidence.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a secretive, mysterious romance that was never truly confirmed until they announced their engagement last fall. While Markle had an idea of the price fame comes with, being a beloved TV actress in her own right, it took a lot of preparation to get her ready for the stresses of royal life. According to a new report by the Daily Mail, this included briefing her family on the new lifestyle, especially her father Thomas Markle.

“Harry told me I should never go to the press,” Markle recalled. “That it would end in tears. He said, ‘They will eat you alive.’ He was right.”

Markle has done yet another interview with the outlet, confirming that he had a heated phone call with Prince Harry following his staged paparazzi photo scandal in May. He said that the prince was “rude” in the call, though he admitted that he was “absolutely right” to call him out on the quick cash grab.

Of course, that means that Markle confessed to taking money in exchange for the paparazzi photos, which apparently showed him getting fitted for a suit to wear to the wedding. At the same time, he told reporters that he had lied to the prince, claiming that he was getting “measured for a hoodie.”

Markle was not only angered by the scolding, but he said that he was hurt to receive it while in the hospital, reportedly recovering from a heart attack.

“If you had listened to me this would never have happened,” Markle remembers the prince saying to him.

“Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad,” he replied. “Then I hung up.”

In the course of the interview, Markle shot down many other rumors suggesting that he has had secret fights with the newlyweds. He told reporters that he has not spoken to either the Duke or Duchess of Sussex for months, and that he just wants his life to go back to normal.

“I’m not mad at Harry. I’m not mad at Meghan,” he said. “I love them. I wish them well. But as for the rest of it, f— it I’m done.”

Kensington Palace once again declined to comment on Markle’s latest outburst. Meghan Markle herself has not responded to her father’s public statements since the engagement.