This One Diet Tip Helps 51-Year-Old Elizabeth Hurley Stun In a Bikini

The queen bee of Royals drama Elizabeth Hurley wants you to know: “I don’t feel that I need to be skinny, but I feel the need to be active and fit.” The 51-year-old actress is certainly fit and shows off her firm body in a number of bikini snaps on Instagram.

A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Nov 1, 2016 at 1:55pm PDT

“At my age on the beach, probably I should be really be in a long, ankle-length caftan,” Hurley laughs, but instead she struts around in tiny two-pieces to promote her swim line Elizabeth Hurley Beach. (We aren’t complaining, Elizabeth!)

A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley Beach (@elizabethhurleybeach) on Jul 29, 2016 at 12:08am PDT

In an interview with E News, Hurley says her best advice for weight loss and dieting is to stop eating late at night. “I think that’s one of the best diet tips you can have to eat your food earlier on in the day, so you’ve got more time to digest it and your body can rest in the sleep period,” she says. ” I always used to snack late at night because I was a little bit hungry before I went to bed. I stopped doing that now. But I think whole grains and vegetables and fish and small bits of lean meat is really the way I tend to go.” She also swears by eating an apple every single day.

Hurley also maintains a seriously active lifestyle to keep her body and mind sharp. You’ll be shocked to hear that she doesn’t go to the gym, though! “I hike, I walk with my dogs all the time, and I don’t really sit still – I don’t really lie around on the sofa much.”

Happy me #countrylife A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Aug 4, 2016 at 7:41am PDT

Her best advice for women is to own and accept your body at every stage of your life. “I like women to feel very confident in how they look and to accept that every size can be beautiful,” she says. “But I still think it’s important to be in shape. It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise.”