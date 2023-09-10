The UFO Incident in Aurora, Texas — What to Know

Aurora is home to one of the most infamous UFO stories of the modern era, and with over a century obscuring the truth, we may never know what happened for certain.

UFO stories have been common in the U.S. for well over a century, but they range from speculative urban legends to well-researched historical moments. Those who have looked into the subject have likely heard a lot about the alleged crash in Roswell, New Mexico in 1947 and about later encounters that took place when technology had made documentation and investigation a bit easier. However, UFO enthusiasts may want to take a closer look at the alleged crash in Aurora, Texas on April 17, 1897.

Although it is over a century old and obscured by the fog of history, the story of the Aurora crash is one of the most compelling in modern UFO circles. The first major source for the story is an article published by the Dallas Morning News on April 19, 1897 titled "A Windmill Demolishes It." Writer S.E. Haydon cited several local eyewitnesses who said they saw an "airship" careening through the sky early in the morning. These people saw the craft crash into a windmill and explode, and then they recovered the body of an extraterrestrial pilot from the remains.

"The pilot of the ship is supposed to have been the only one on board, and while his remains are badly disfigured, enough of the original has been picked up to show that he was not an inhabitant of this world," the original article reads. Haydon even cites a local U.S. Army official and "authority on astronomy" T.J. Weems, who "gives it as his opinion that [the pilot] was a native of the planet Mars. Papers found on his person – evidently the record of his travels – are written in some unknown hieroglyphics, and can not be deciphered."

Haydon's article mentioned that locals were gathering to observe the crash and helping themselves to "specimens" of the unusual metals that the aircraft was made from. Weems later filed a report saying that the alien was buried in the local cemetery "with Christian rites." The rest of the wreckage from the crash was reportedly gathered up – after being spread across "acres" – and dumped into the well underneath the destroyed windmill.

The next major investigation of this story was conducted in 1973 by the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON). Investigators spoke to the owner of the property where that windmill had once stood and heard accounts of what had happened there since. In 1935, a man named Brawley Oates purchased the property and cleared all the debris out of the well in the hopes of using it as a water source once again. However, Oates soon developed a severe case of arthritis, which he attributed to the water. He then sealed up the well with a concrete slab which was dated 1945.

MUFON also took a look at the cemetery where the extraterrestrial remains were reportedly buried. They found a grave marker that seemed to show a flying saucer on it, while their metal detectors picked up readings underneath. This led them to believe there were pieces of aircraft debris buried with the pilot. However, local authorities denied them permission to exhume the grave, and shortly after that the grave marker disappeared without investigation. Since then, metal detectors have not picked up readings at this site either.

Finally, MUFON took accounts from two surviving eyewitnesses of the UFO crash, both of whom were children in 1897. The investigators concluded that they could not determine whether this was a hoax or not in 1973, but years later their work was edited into a 2005 episode of UFO Files which aired on The History Channel.

On the other hand, another major piece of this puzzle is a 1979 article in Time Magazine which featured an interview with 86-year-old Aurora resident Etta Pegues. She told reporters that she knew for a fact that the UFO story was completely fabricated – primarily by Haydon. Pegues claimed that Haydon "wrote it as a joke and to bring interest to Aurora. The railroad bypassed us, and the town was dying." Presumably, others simply carried on the lie from there. It's worth noting that at the time of Haydon's initial article, the entire nation was in the grips of a viral story known as "the mystery airship" or "the phantom airship," where thousands of people claimed to have seen a massive aircraft flying over the country.

While that was conclusive enough for many people, the next investigation cast some doubt on Pegues. Pegues claimed that even the windmill had never really existed, but in 2008 History Channel's UFO Hunters went back to the scene and found she was wrong. Revisiting the site of the sealed well, they found the remains of a windmill base and foundation suggesting that it really had been there. Additionally, the property owner at the time allowed investigators to unseal the well and search inside. They found no large pieces of debris but their tests showed a slightly elevated amount of aluminum in the well.

The UFO Hunters team also brought the latest technology to the cemetery for another look around. Again, they were denied permission to exhume the grave, but their use of ground-penetrating radar showed that there was definitely something buried there. The remains they detected were badly deteriorated and they could not draw any conclusions about what they were seeing, except that something was there.

To this day, the Aurora crash remains one of the most hotly-debated stories in UFO culture. While modern technology has allowed more recent reports to come closer to closure, Aurora has persisted because it is shrouded in the fog of time. It also has a considerable cultural footprint – perhaps second only to the story of Roswell.

The most notable fictionalized version of this story is the 1986 movie The Aurora Encounter. The movie is available to stream now on Tubi, and is available to rent or purchase on digital stores including Amazon's Prime Video and Vudu, but you can watch it for free on the Encourage TV YouTube channel where it was recently uploaded for free. Meanwhile, you can watch UFO Files with the Prime Video Channel add-on HISTORY Vault, while UFO Hunters is included with the basic Prime Video subscription. You can also find the UFO Hunters episode in its entirety for free on YouTube, where History uploaded it last year. If you still can't get enough, you can always visit the historical marker in Aurora, Texas to draw your own conclusions.