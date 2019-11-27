Thanksgiving 2019: What to Watch This Holiday Long Weekend

Thanksgiving 2019 is upon us, and you will need some TV recommendations for before or after the big family meal. While many will gather to watch some football, network and cable television are always there to provide marathons of fan-favorite shows, movies and holiday specials to keep you warm and entertained during the long weekend.

From classics we have to watch every year, to guilty pleasures that will be running all day, take a look at your viewing options coming to TV this upcoming Thanksgiving weekend. All times are indicated for the eastern timezone (EST).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wednesday, Nov. 27

A&E: The First 48, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. the next day

BBC: The Karate Kid movies, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

ABC: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, 8 p.m.

NBC: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special, 9 p.m.

Bravo: The Real Housewives of New Jersey, 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Discovery: Alaskan Bush People, 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day

Lifetime: Christmas movie marathon, 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. the next day

MTV: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. the next day

Oxygen: Blue Bloods, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day

TNT: Charmed, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Travel: These Woods Are Haunted, noon to 7 p.m.

UP: Gilmore Girls, midnight to midnight

Thursday, Nov. 28

ABC: The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bravo: Below Deck, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CBS: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m. to noon

Hallmark: Christmas movie marathon, midnight to midnight

Hallmark Drama: the Yule Log, 1 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thanksgiving movie marathon, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lifetime: Christmas movie marathon, 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. the next day

NBC: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m. to noon

Showtime 2: Homeland, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TBS: Friends Thanksgiving episodes, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

USA: The Harry Potter movies, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

A&E: Live PD, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bravo: Bravo’s Big Picture, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

CNBC: Shark Tank, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hallmark: Christmas movie marathon, midnight to midnight

ID: Deadly Women, 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lifetime: Christmas movie marathon, 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. the next day

CBS: Frosty the Snowman, 8 p.m.

CBS: Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m.

Starz: American Gods, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TBS: Friends, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

USA: The Harry Potter movies, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

AMC: Christmas movie marathon, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

E!: The Twilight movies, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

FX: The X-Men movies, 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next day

Hallmark: Christmas movie marathon, midnight to midnight

IFC: The Final Destination movies, 3:30 p.m. to midnight

Lifetime: Christmas movie marathon, 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. the next day

NBC: It’s A Wonderful Life, 8 p.m.

CBS: Robbie the Reindeer – Hooves of Fire, 8 p.m.

CBS: Robbie the Reindeer – Legend of the Lost Tribe, 8:30 p.m.

CBS: The Story of Santa Claus, 9 p.m.

Oxygen: Snapped, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TVLand: Roseanne, 1 a.m. to noon

Sunday Dec. 1

Hallmark: Christmas movie marathon, midnight to midnight

ID: Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MTV: Ridiculousness, midnight to 11 p.m.

Paramount: The John Wick movies, 1:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Get the celebrations started a day early with A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers. The specials airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ABC. But you can also watch it for free on ABC.com and the ABC app the day after the movie airs.

‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

A holiday tradition for the ages, NBC and USA Network will air a special telecast of Frank Capra’s classic film on Nov. 30, and next month on Dec. 24.

“The film follows the life of George Bailey from childhood to maturity in the town of Bedford Falls. On what might be his last Christmas Eve, a discouraged Bailey wants to throw his life away. Fortunately, Clarence, a second-class angel, is sent to show him the value of life. After Clarence gives Bailey a view of Bedford Falls without him, Bailey realizes how precious his life is and gets a second chance. He comes to learn that Clarence was right when he said, ‘No man is a failure who has friends.’”

The film is also available to watch on demand with a cable subscription on NBC.com and the NBC app.

Netflix Holiday Movies

Netflix has gotten in the holiday movie game, with more offerings than ever before this year. The service already premiered the Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis-led Holiday in the Wild earlier this month.

Other holiday films already out include the first two A Christmas Prince films (with the third one set to premiere in December), teen dramedy Let It Snow and Vanessa Hudgens’ Knight Before Christmas.

The Irishman

Netflix released the epic crime film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci on Wednesday. The film is already getting Oscars buzz from its run in theaters, so you won’t want to miss it.