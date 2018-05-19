Texas School Shooting: Kourtney Kardashian Offers Condolences to Victim’s Families

Kourtney Kardashian added her voice to the choir of voices on social media mourning the 10 people dead and 10 injured during Friday’s school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter after news of the shooting broke to express her sorrow for yet another shooting at an American high school.

“Wow my heart is broken seeing the news from Texas. We have to make this stop and make a change,” Kardashian tweeted.

As previously reported, police responded to shots fired at Santa Fe high school Friday morning. The shooting, which reportedly started at an art class between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m., left 10 people dead and 10 injured, including a law enforcement official.

The officer was reportedly not shot, but injured in some way during the shooting.

However, the school’s resource officer — who is also a trained law enforcement official — was shot, with their condition is unknown at this time.

As has been reported, the student suspected of opening fire in the Santa Fe high school is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old who is reportedly been arrested and is in police custody.

A second individual has reportedly been detained in connection with the shooting, but their identity is unknown and it is unclear what role, if any, they may have played in the shooting.

Little is known about Pagourtzis at this time, but Heavy.com reports that the teenager owns a t-shirt that reads “Born to Kill,” and is thought to have run a social media page that made references to Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

In addition to allegedly carrying out the shooting that has left 10 people dead and many more wounded, Pagourtzis is reported to have also been in possession of multiple pipe bombs, which seemingly confirms earlier suspicion of explosive devices being located around the school.

A separate CBS News report indicated that police were investigating the potential pipe bomb threat and determining the severity, if any.

“We hope the worst is over and I really can’t say any more about that because it would be pure speculation,” Assistant Principal Cris Richardson previously told media outlets from the scene of the tragic incident.

Speaking to reporters, one senior student at the school explained that “some kid” with a gun began firing at people who were evacuating after a fire alarm was pulled.

“As soon as the alarms went off, everybody just started running outside,” another student added, “and next thing you know everybody looks, and you hear boom, boom, boom, and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest floor so I could hide, and I called my mom.”