Texas School Shooting: Astros to Pay Tribute to Santa Fe Victims

The Houston Astros will pay tribute to the victims of Friday’s Santa Fe High School shooting in Santa Fe, Texas before their game against the Cleveland Indians. At least 10 people, including nine students, were killed.

The Astros announced on Twitter Friday afternoon they will lower all Texas flags at Minute Maid Park to half-staff during the game and will hold a moment of silence before the first pitch.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to the families of those affected by the senseless tragedy at Santa Fe High School today,” the Astros said in a statement on Twitter. “We will hold a moment of silence prior to tonight’s game and fly the Texas flags at MMP at half-staff in support and memory of the victims and their families.”

The Astros previously paid victims to a shooting in February. After the Parkland, Florida school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Feb. 14, the Astros and other MLB teams were special caps to pay tribute to the 17 victims during Spring Training games. The Astros’ Spring Training facility is an hour southwest of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

The Santa Fe High School shooting happened about 30 miles south of Houston.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student at the high school. Witnesses told reporters that the suspect wore army boots, a trench coat and a T-shirt reading “Born to Kill” at the time of the shooting. Officials also found explosive devices, including pipe bombs and pressure cookers, around the school.

According to CNN, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Pagourtzis used a shotgun and revolver legally owned by his father. Investigators also discovered journals on a computer and his cell phone. Abbott told reporters it appears the suspect planned to take his own life after the shooting.

“We need to do more than just pray for the victims and their families,” Abbott told reporters. “It’s time in Texas that we take action to step up and make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again.”

“We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this horrible attack in Texas,” President Donald Trump said at the White House. “To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School – we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever.”

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is in jail and accused of capital murder.