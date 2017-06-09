Girl And Boyfriend Murder Mother And Sister, Watch Twilight Films After

A teen girl and her boyfriend brutally murdered her mother and sister as they slept at their home in Spalding, Lincolnshire in April of 2016.

The teenage killers, identified as Lucas Markham and Kim Edwards, were 14 at the time of the crime. The victims of the crime were 49-year-old Elizabeth Edwards and 13-year-old Katie Edwards, who were Kim’s mother and daughter, respectively.

Lucas and Kim, who have been likened to Bonnie and Clyde during their trial, reportedly stabbed Elizabeth and Katie to death in their sleep. The court determined that the crime was motivated by petty jealousy, according to Daily Mail.

After the murders, the teenagers spent the next day and a half in the house. They had sex, took a bath together, ate tea cakes, and watched four of the Twilight films.

The two killers were jailed back in November of last year and were sentenced to a minimum of 20 years. For eight months, the press attempted to learn the identities of the teens. This week, three judges at London’s Court of Appeal lifted the restrictions on naming the pair.

Kim Edwards, said that her mother, Elizabeth, loved her sister, Katie, more and treated her “like an angel.” The teen also said that she held a “grudge” against her mother for hitting her in the face when she was eight years old.

After murdering her mother, Kim said she “got rid of the biggest problem that made me feel depressed.”

She told the investigators on the case: “Ever since I was young I never got on with my mom. I knew she favored my sister more than me. She said she didn’t but I knew she was lying. They would talk together and whenever I got into an argument with my mom, Katie would always take her side.”

Kim believed that killing her mother would solve all her issues.

“It was a relief,” she said. “My mom doesn’t have to deal with me being suicidal anymore and my sister doesn’t have to go through the heartbreak.”

During the teen’s sentencing, Justice Haddon-Cave said the case had “few parallels in modern criminal history.”

“The killings were brutal in the form of executions and both victims, particularly Elizabeth Edwards, must have suffered terribly in the last minutes of their lives.”

The appeal judges also reduced their sentences to life with a shorter minimum tariff behind bars of 17-and-a-half years.

The judges also mentioned that it was with the public interest in mind that they decided to allow the identification of the killers.

Judge Brian Leveson said that the facts of the case “cannot be properly understood without identifying that the appellants murdered the mother and 13-year-old sister of Kim Edwards.”

He continued by saying: “The reality is that anonymity lasts only until 18 years of age and both appellants face a very considerable term of detention that will stretch long into their adult life.”