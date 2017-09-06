Teen Dies After Five Bags of Ecstasy Exploded Inside Her

A teenage law student from Britain died during her vacation to Ibiza, the New York Post reports.

Rebecca Brock, 18, died after nearly five bags of ecstasy exploded in her stomach. She was discovered with a pool of blood near her head in her hotel room on Sept. 28, 2015.

She traveled to the Mediterranean island six days prior for her friend’s birthday celebration.

Spanish authorities opened an investigation after it was revealed that the level of ecstasy in her body was more than “double the level” required for a fatal dose.

Brock’s mother, Margarita Brock, said, “Spanish authorities say five bags were found which were wrapped with elastic bands. They said it would probably have been four hours before something happened.”

Margarita also explained that her daughter had experimented with cocaine in the past, but did not believe she would have taken so much ecstasy at one time. “She tried cocaine with people she knew and people around her she knew.”

“She said to her sister afterwards that she didn’t like it so she didn’t have to worry. She was very clear about what she let into her body and what she didn’t.”

In addition, Margarita revealed that her daughter had trouble taking pills, which makes her question how the bags entered her body. “She wouldn’t take any pills easily — I can’t imagine that getting in her body at all. If she didn’t have to take a pill, she wouldn’t do because she couldn’t swallow it.”

“I can’t see any other way than someone making that happen.”

However, coroner Mairin Casey concluded that Brock was not “encouraged or coerced” into taking the drug. “There was no evidence of a form of assault. No witnesses to the investigation had seen her take drugs in Ibiza. I find it impossible to say how a pack or packs were ingested. How these bags were in her stomach we will never know.”

“It is likely that Becky became unwell and confused and most probably died a short time thereafter. It is not possible to say whether she would have been conscious or not. The conclusion I arrive at is this is a drug related death.”