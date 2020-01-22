Ted Cruz’s Beard Roasted on Social Media Amid Donald Trump Impeachment Trial

The impeachment trial for Donald Trump is currently going on in Washington, D.C., but some social media users are more focused on Ted Cruz’s beard rather than the legal issues at hand. Cruz arrived to Day 1 of the trial wearing a navy suit, light blue shirt and a purple tie, all set off by his beard, which was a patchwork of brown and gray.

“Ted Cruz’s beard made an appearance today which means 6 more weeks of impeachment,” joked comedian and late-night host Samantha Bee.

“Even in a bitterly divided country we should all be able to agree that Ted Cruz’s beard needs to be impeached,” someone else tweeted. A third user wrote, “He looks like the worst Civil War reenactor ever.”

“Making fun of peoples physical appearance is mean-spirited and unnecessary in any situation,” commented one person. “However, Ted Cruz’s crap beard looks like a s— cosplay beard that he puts in a box when he goes to bed.”

“Can we at least all agree that [Ted Cruz’s] beard should be impeached and removed from office?” added another.

Some people used GIFs to share their feelings on Cruz’s facial hair.

The first day of the impeachment trial wrapped up after 13 hours on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Early Wednesday morning, the Senate passed the rules for the trial on a party-line vote that ultimately delayed an answer on whether the Senate should subpoena witnesses and documents until later in the trial.

Cruz, who was attacked by Trump during the 2016 Republican primary but is now his staunch supporter, told multiple outlets that he believes the trial will end with an acquittal for Trump.

“There’s an old saying that if you have the facts, you bang the facts,” he said on C-SPAN. “If you have the law, you bang the law, if you don’t have either, you bang the table.”

“Well, this afternoon we’ve seen a whole lot of table-banging, and at the end of the day we’re in the same spot we were in when we began the day, which is the House articles of impeachments that were passed on a partisan basis, they don’t meet the Constitutional standard, and that’s why the end of this process, after a fair proceeding, after hearing the arguments of the House managers, after hearing the arguments of the President, the end of this proceeding is going to be an acquittal because the House managers still can’t meet the Constitutional threshold.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Alex Wong