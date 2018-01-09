See Teacher Get Handcuffed After Criticizing School Superintendent’s Raise

A language arts teacher in Louisiana was handcuffed just moments after she condemned the school district’s superintendent for accepting a raise.

Footage from the Vermillion Parish School Board meeting, which has since gone viral, shows Deyshia Hargrave violently being pushed to the floor after following a city officer’s orders to leave the meeting.

“Stop resisting,” the officer warns Hargrave as he handcuffs her.

“I’m not — you just pushed me to the floor,” Hargrave responds as the unnamed officer begins to push her towards the exit.

Prior to being escorted into the hallway, Hargrave had spoken about a $38,000 raise for Superintendent Jerome Puyua just moments before the board was set to vote to approve the salary increase, noting that teachers and other employees have gone years without raises.

“I have a serious issue with a superintendent or any person of leadership getting any type of raise,” Hargrave said during the meeting. “I feel like it’s a slap in the face to all the teachers, cafeteria workers and any other support staff we have. We work very hard, with very little, to maintain the salaries we have.”

After continuing to criticize the board, Hargrave had been asked to leave and was escorted into the hallway where the incident occurred.

No charges were filed against Hargrave.