Teacher Arrested for Sexual Assault After Being Caught With Teen in Car

A Texas teacher was arrested after a teenager’s father caught her engaged in a sexual act with his 13-year-old son in the backseat of a car.

Rachel Gonzalez, 44, a former Bay City Independent School District teacher, was arrested on Dec. 22 and booked on charges of online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to the Bay City, Texas Police Department’s Facebook post.

On Dec. 14, the teenager’s father caught Gonzalez and his 13-year-old son engaging in a sexual act in the backseat of a vehicle parked in a parking lot. He alerted police, who then began an investigation.

After obtaining a search warrant to seize and access the teenager’s phone, authorities found evidence of an ongoing relationship between the victim and Gonzalez.

Warrants were served to Gonzalez on Dec. 22.