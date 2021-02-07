Tampa Prostitution Bust Leads to 71 Arrests in Leadup to Super Bowl

✖

Police in Tampa, Florida cracked down on prostitution last month ahead of The Super Bowl 2021. Authorities said they arrested 71 people in a targeted operation, according to a report by The Tampa Bay Times. The sting targeted customers seeking to solicit women for prostitution, not the sex workers themselves.

The Hillsborough deputies announced the success of "Operation Interception" on Saturday, Jan. 9 following a month of undercover work. To carry out the operation, female detectives reportedly posed as sex workers on the street, while other detectives worked online to post ads for similar services. The detectives then arrested 71 men who arranged to pay for sex and charged them with soliciting another person to commit prostitution and/or entering a place for prostitution.

In a press conference at the time, Sheriff Chad Chronister said that the operation was carried out specifically in anticipation of Super Bowl LV. He said that authorities wanted to reduce the demand for prostitution and, by extension, disincentivize criminals from carrying out human trafficking and other related crimes. Officials said that they expected an influx of human traffickers hoping to capitalize on the crowds for the big game.

"Our goal is to intercept those involved in sexual exploitation before they're able to take advantage of the vulnerable individuals in our community and ultimately, hopefully, deter others," Chronister said. "We know from past experience with major sporting events there will be some who travel for the exclusive purpose of taking advantage of women and children."

Chronister said that demand for sex workers in Tampa remained high even after this operation, as far as authorities knew. However, he hoped that this operation would make human traffickers think twice before trying to take advantage of others. "It all comes back to the demand, it all comes back to the demand and that's why our operations are focused on eradicating the demand," he said.

Tampa is now dealing with packed streets and other public places in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. In many places, coronavirus restrictions have been flouted, with revelers walking around without face masks and packing places shoulder to shoulder. City ordinances technically require masks in high traffic areas and impose occupancy limits on bars and restaurants.

The Times reports that "tens of thousands" of people seem to be crowding downtown areas this weekend, and locals say that many bars are simply ignoring their restrictions. Public health experts fear this will become a superspreader event for the area.