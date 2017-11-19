Mother Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Neglecting Son’s Fatal Strep Throat Infection

A Canadian mother has been sentenced to three years behind bars after neglecting her 7-year-old’s strep throat infection that left him bedridden.

CBC reports Tamara Lovett, 48, was found guilty this past January of criminal negligence causing the “senseless” death of her son, Ryan, who died in 2013.

The Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvik said that children vulnerable and that Lovett’s actions “resulted in the senseless death of an innocent child who needed her protection.”

“Ryan suffered terribly from this inaction,” Justice Eidsvik said. “He died an excruciating, unnecessary death.”

The 10-year-old was stuck in bed for 10 days in March 2013. During that time his mother went the holistic route, giving him dandelion tea and oil of oregano to treat his infection. His infection got so bad though, that his symptoms increased in severity, with swollen lymph nodes, oozing ears and jaundiced eyes at the time of his death.

The infection, left untreated with real medicine, caused his organs to fail in his body. Lovett said she thought he had a cold or flu.

During the trial, Eidsvik said she “gambled away” her son’ life by treating him herself and not seeking proper medical help. Lovett admitted during the proceeding that what she did was wrong, speaking through tears about her agony suffered since his loss. She said she now no longer holds the same beliefs in treatment and said she would take her son to the doctor if she could.

“[I] can’t begin to forgive myself,” said Lovett. “I hope others learn from my ignorance.”

The court acknowledged her grief and suffering, with Eidsvik reportedly saying during the hearing that “her remorse, I believe, is genuine.”

Lovett, who had been on bail until Friday, was taken into custody by a sheriff after the judge handed down her sentence. A pre-sentence psychiatric report has found she feels helpless, hopeless and now struggles with depression.

Photo credit: Twitter / @CTVInaSidhu