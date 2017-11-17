Taco Bell Revealed Their Bizarre Thanksgiving Menu and Twitter Is Craving All of It

Taco Bell recently revealed the menu for their fifth annual “Friendsgiving” dinner, and there Twitter followers are so jealous.

While not open to the public, the “Friendsgiving” dinner is something that Taco Bell hosts each year for select employees and a group of what the company refers to as “influencers.”

According to PEOPLE, that group included Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

Actress Ashley Argota (Lab Rats, The Fosters) was at the event and tweeted out, “#TacoBellFriendsgiving is happening right now. THE BEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR.”

However, it was the dinner menu that got fans of the fast-food chain really riled up, as it included things like a ham glazed with Mountain Dew: Baja Blast and mashed potatoes prepared using Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos.

Our friends have arrived and dinner has begun. Watch our #Snapchat Story to get a peek into our 5th Annual #TacoBellFriendsgiving dinner.

Our friends have arrived and dinner has begun. Watch our #Snapchat Story to get a peek into our 5th Annual #TacoBellFriendsgiving dinner.

Upon seeing the menu, one Twitter user replied, “i will do all your chores if i can eat baja blast ham.”

Another said, “I need some of this stuff on the actual menu.”

Most people, however, were just jealous they didn’t get invited. One person jokingly complained, “Yet I didn’t get a invite,” with the sentiment being echoed many times over.