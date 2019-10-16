Taco Bell Recalling 2.3 Million Pounds of Seasoned Beef

Taco Bell has issued a voluntary recall of 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef after a customer claimed to have found “metal shavings” in a menu item. Announced on Tuesday, the seasoned beef-recall affects restaurants in 21 states in the eastern Midwest, northern Southeast, and Northeast.

“Nothing is more important than our customers’ safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust,” Julie Masino, President of North America, Taco Bell Corp, said in a press release. “As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After being notified of the issue by a customer, the Mexican-style fast food chain “immediately” notified the USDA, partnered partnered with a supplier to shut down the supply chain, and removed the beef from locations and distribution centers.

According to the chain, the beef was produced at one plant location on only one of the two lines used to make it. The product was sent to distribution centers in Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Virginia.

At this time, the USDA reports that “there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption” of the seasoned beef. Additionally, all restaurants impacted by the recall confirmed on Monday, that the product had been removed and discarded.

According to the USDA, Columbus, Ohio-based Kenosha Beef International is recalling “an undetermined amount of seasoned beef products,” which were produced on various dates from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.

The product is used in tacos and burritos and came in cases containing eight 5-pound plastic bags.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-800-TACOBELL (1-800-822-6235) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

The recall comes just three months after the fast food chain experienced a severe shortage of tortillas, leaving dozens of Taco Bell locations across the country without the item, a staple of many offerings on the menu, including quesadillas and burritos.

Dubbed the “Tortillapcalypse,” the shortage gained widespread publicity among fans on social media, who were upset that they were unable to order their favorite menu items.

Two weeks after the tortilla shortage started, Taco Bell announced that they had “worked closely with our suppliers to resolve any shortages, and most, if not all, of our impacted restaurants should be offering our full menu so fans can now enjoy their Taco Bell favorites from the classic Bean Burrito to the new Steak Reaper Ranch Fries burrito.”