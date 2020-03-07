Trending

SXSW 2020: People Scrambling for Answers After Festival Canceled for First Time Amid Coronavirus Fears

With the news hitting Friday that the city of Austin was officially pulling the plug on SXSW amid […]

By

With the news hitting Friday that the city of Austin was officially pulling the plug on SXSW amid concerns over the coronavirus, social media has been flooded with questions about what happens next. The festival, which was first held back in 1987, has never been canceled before. This unprecedented decision has left many to wonder what to do regarding their plans to attend — many of which are made months in advance.

While there are no clear-cut answers at this point, several would-be attendees ended up turning to social media to try and find some answers. As well as some support among one-another among the news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some immediately mobilized, offering to help up-and-coming creatives whose projects were going to be a part of the annual festival. 

Considering that SXSW brings in hundreds of millions of dollars to the city of Austin every year, people who work in the industry behind-the-scenes look forward to the week-plus of events as a way to make some extra income. With no official events on the calendar, some are looking for ways to offset the significant monetary loss many will now be enduring. 

Along with creatives and industry workers, the festival’s significant impact on the city at large, those in food service also looks to SXSW as a time to capitalize on the influx of visitors. While the economic impact of the cancellation will be significant, some are imploring others not to gloat about the news. Especially so quickly after it was announced. 

Others are forced to reckon with the money they’ve spent making their plans to travel to Austin for SXSW. While its cancellation is unprecedented, early reports are indicating refunds may be hard to come by. Though that could change in the coming days, it’s proving difficult at the moment. 

Still, others are seeing the news as an opportunity to allow the influx of visitors still determined to make the trip (for one reason or another) to show them some of that famous Texas hospitality. 

Tagged:
,

Related Posts