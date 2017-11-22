Giant Swastika Found Buried Under Soccer Stadium

A construction crew in Hamburg, German had a nasty surprise when they unearthed a 13-by-13 foot concrete Swastika buried near the Hein-Kling sports field. The World War II symbol was broken up and removed from the site immediately.

Officials speculated that the Swastika was part of an old Nazi monument that once stood on that spot. The monument was removed many years ago, though why the giant Swastika was buried rather than removed is unclear.

Work crews were digging on the spot to build changing rooms for the Billstedt-Horn sports club.

City officials made it a priority to remove the old war relic as quickly as possible. The swastika was so large and heavy that it couldn’t be moved by any work vehicles on hand, so the city ordered it destroyed with jackhammers.

It is illegal to display Swastikas and other Nazi symbols and icons in Germany. So far, no one has expressed any knowledge that the hate symbol had been there all this time, buried more than a foot below the field.