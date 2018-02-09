Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade: Follow the Fun and Folly

The city of Philadelphia showered its streets with folly on Thursday, as crowds turned up for a parade celebrating the Eagles’ Super Bowl win.

Decked out in their finest Eagles gear, fans of the hometown team lined the sidewalks of the city in a show of joy after a hard-fought season.

“The parade was fantastic. It’s amazing how much sports can bring everyone together. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen so many people come together and just be happy and friendly and wild. Loved it,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Watching this Eagles parade has me choking back tears at my desk, Philly is so hype and intense and beautiful and grimy and insane and proud, I seriously love it,” another said.

Philly is shut down. The parade won’t start for another hour…pic.twitter.com/VN955B8GYg — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 8, 2018

While many are overcome with joy and happiness, others are reported to be lacking in self-control, as there has supposedly been a fair share of chaos at the parade as well.

Long lines at porta potties seemed to lead to some fans simply relieving themselves into coffee cups.

Massive crowds on the streets and parks led to people then climbing atop those same porta potties to get a better view of the action. Some also climbed up into trees to see better.

Gotta get the best view possible … even if it means climbing a tree. But if you’re NOT in Philly, watch the parade live on SportsCenter or the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/Oe2XKuQfv1 — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2018

On social media, Philly fans have no shame as they joke about the tone of the crowd during the festivities.

“My cousin is Snapchatting the eagles parade and drinking mimosas outta diet coke bottles and there’s nothing more Philly,” joked one twitter user.

“A friend posted: It’s estimated there are 3 times more people in attendance for the Eagles parade in Philly than when the Pope visited. Because God is okay, but f— Tom Brady,” someone else quipped.

On Sunday, Feb.4, the Eagles took the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and face-off against the New England Patriots.

The Eagles emerged victorious, beating the Patriots 41 – 33.

One person who is probably somewhere cheering along with her fellow Philadelphians is pop star Pink.

Being from “The City of Brotherly Love” herself, Pink had been really excited about the big game for weeks leading up to it, having taken to Twitter to celebrate when the Eagles secured their spot in the champion ship after beating the Vikings in the NFL Playoffs.

“Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?! THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo,” the singer hilariously cheered.

She later added, “I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now.”