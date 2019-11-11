Tom Brady Says He’s Not Over Super Bowl Loss to Philadelphia Eagles

The New England Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles the Sunday and it’s the first time the teams have faced each other since Super Bowl LII in 2018. The Eagles were able to upset the Patriots to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. And while the Patriots won the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year, Brady still can’t get over the fact they lost to the Eagles in Minneapolis. Brady talked about the game on WEEI Radio in Boston on Monday and he said it was a very good learning experience for the team in 2018.

“You assume I’m over it?” Brady said. “Come on now. That’s a lot of mental scar tissue from that year. That was a tough game. In a lot of ways, we learned from that year and we came back stronger the next year. And we won the Super Bowl in ’18. I think everything is a matter of perspective and I think when you play in that game and you play great teams, you’re not going to win them all.

“This is not the Harlem Globetrotters versus the Washington Generals. This is all about tough competition against the best teams. They deserved it that year, and now a couple years later we get a chance to play the organization again. We’ve had a lot changes. They’ve had a lot of changes. It’s totally different circumstances. Huge game for us. Big game for them. And the best team is going to win.”

It was Brady’s third Super Bowl loss, but it was also his eighth Super Bowl appearance. So while it was a tough loss for him, it only motivated him to get back to the big game and win in 2018. As for Sunday’s matchup, Brady knows they are in for a battle because the Eagles are 5-4 and tied for first place in the NFC East. And with the Patriots coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Brady knows they are in for a battle.

“Hopefully everyone got a chance to decompress a little bit mentally (after the bye), physically, and now we’ve got to get ready for a great week of preparation and then get ready to go in there and play our best game of the season on the road, in a really tough environment,” Brady continued. “It should be a great Sunday afternoon for football.”