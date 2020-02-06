Kansas Man Charged in Car Chase During Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade

A man from Kansas City, Kansas has been charged in connection with a car chase that occurred during the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade on Wednesday according to KCTV 5 News. It was reported that Addae J. Doyle has been charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Bond is set at $75,000.

At around 8:15 a.m. local time, a green Ford Taurus approached the barricade parts of the parade route. Doyle failed to stop, knocked down multiple barricades and that’s when police started chasing the vehicle. According to court documents, Doyle got up to 60 mph and more emergency vehicles pursued the car. They were able to get Doyle to stop, officers drew their weapons and they forced Doyle out of the vehicle. The court records also showed that officers found substances in the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. The case is still under investigation and more charges likely to be filed.

“Appreciate the quick action of the [Kansas City Police] ending a chase of a suspected impaired driver at the parade route,” Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter. “We’ll stay vigilant about the threats like these throughout the day.”

Despite the scary incident, Chiefs fans enjoyed their time at the parade as the team celebrated their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, spoke to the crowd at the end of the parade and he was happy to win a title for his coach.

“When I first got started in Kansas City, the first thing I wanted to do was bring the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to Kansas City, back to this organization,” Mahomes said of the trophy named for the late founder of the Chiefs per ESPN. “The second most important thing I wanted to do, was get the Lombardi trophy for the greatest coach of all time, Andy Reid, baby.”

The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 12-4 record and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They were able to defeat the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs and the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship before they took down the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. This is the team’s second Super Bowl win in franchise history.