These Student Teacher Relationships Are Beyond Creepy

Students and teachers are supposed to have a trusting relationship, but occasionally that trust crosses a line and a relationship is formed. The public and police are especially upset by these cases so rightfully many of these educators end up behind bars.

There have been countless instances of teachers forming relationships with their underage students, and the past year alone saw an overwhelming number of teachers charged with sexual assault. While some cases involve the accused admitting to the illegal relationship, others have seen the accused claiming that they are in love with their pupil.

As evidenced by InTouch Weekly, sometimes these relationships, committed by both male and female teachers, are more than just illegal, but are also creepy.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most scandalous and creepy student-teacher relationships.

Morgan Judy

Morgan Judy, 23, a cheerleading coach at Bloomfield High School and a full-time substitute teacher at Linton-Stockton High School, was arrested Friday and charged with Level 5 felony child seduction and Level 6 felony child seduction, according to the Greene County Daily World.

Judy’s charges reportedly stem from an alleged sexual relationship with a Bloomfield High School student that occurred at a party in May. According to a probable cause affidavit, which was filed by Indiana State Police Detective Brad Stille, the alleged relationship began after Judy reached out to the student on Twitter and invited him to a party. The student told authorities that at the party they kissed, and in a follow-up interview he admitted that they “did more than kiss.”

When interviewed by detectives, Judy denied both kissing the student and having any sexual relationship with the student, claiming that she was intoxicated.

Judy was booked into Greene County Jail on Friday, June 15, on a $14,000 bond. She has reportedly posted out of bond. Judy has not yet entered a plea to the charges.

It is not known if she is still employed with the Greene County Independent School District.

Mary Kay Letourneau

Mary Kay Letourneau made headlines in 1996 after she was arrested and charged for statutory rape. Letourneau was an elementary school teacher engaging in an illicit relationship with one of her sixth grade students, Vili Fualauu, who was just 12 years old at the time.



After receiving a light sentence of only three months in jail, Letourneau was arrested again after she was caught engaging in sex with Fualauu again. She was sentenced to seven years in prison and even became pregnant twice before Fualauu was 15 years old.



After she was released from prison, the two eventually got married and raised their children in Washington. Letourneau worked as a paralegal while Fualauu was employed as a DJ. In May of 2017, Fualauu filed for divorce.

Stephanie Peterson Ferri

Stephanie Peterson Ferri, 26, was arrested in February of 2017 and charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor after she began a sexual relationship with a student in eighth grade in November of that year.



The 14-year-old told officials, who became aware of the relationship after the teen told his parents that the relationship began with Peterson sending him nude photos of herself, but progressed to them meeting late at night. He reported that Peterson would drive to his home and pick him up at around 11 p.m. and bring him back at around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. He also alleged that Peterson bought him marijuana and smoking pipes.

Alexandria Vera

Alexandria Vera, 25, was sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a minor.



A middle school English teacher, Vera began a sexual relationship with one of her 13-year-old students in 2015. She confessed to having sex with the teen nearly every day while they were in a relationship and claimed that they were in love. She also alleged that the teenager’s parents were aware of the illegal relationship.



Vera reportedly became pregnant with the teen’s child but decided to have an abortion.

Debra Lafave

In one of the first teacher sex scandals to gain international attention, Debra Lafave, a middle school English teacher in Florida who was newly married and just beginning her career was revealed to have had sexual encounters with a 14-year-old student.



Brought to police attention after the teen told his mother that he was having a sexual relationship with the then 24-year-old, it was revealed that Lafave had accompanied the teen on a 100-mile journey to see his cousin. The teen also told authorities that he had sex with Lafave three times over the course of four days and that Lafave had performed a sex act on him multiple times.



Lafave pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior in November 2016 and was sentenced to three years house arrest and seven years probation. She was also required to register as a sex offender.

Mikey Henderson

Mikey Henderson, a former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver, made headlines after he began a relationship with a 16-year-old student.



Henderson was arrested in May 2017 after the victim’s friends discovered that the teen had been having a sexual relationship with the high school teacher for nearly two years, beginning just before the teen had turned 16.



Henderson was sentenced to five years in prison and 15 years probation.

Shelley Dufresne and Rachel Respess

In 2014, Shelly Dufresne, then 33, an English teacher, began having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. On at least one occasion, she also invited then 25-year-old Rachel Respess to join them.



The scandal came to light after the teen began bragging to his friends. He admitted to having recorded the sexual encounters.



In 2017, a judge found Dufresne not guilty on two counts of “carnal knowledge of a juvenile,” citing a lack of physical evidence for the ruling. Dufresne had pleaded guilty to a lesser obscenity charge in 2015, after coming clean about sleeping with her underage student.





Stephanie Ragusa

Stephanie Ragusa, a former middle school teacher, was arrested after having sex with two students multiple times between 2006 and 2007.



One student, who was 14 at the time, claimed that Ragusa told him she could help him overcome his shyness. She then brought him to her apartment, where the two had sex on three occasions. Ragusa also had sex with a 16-year-old boy more than 20 times and texted him that she loved him.



After being arrested three times, she was given a 10-year sentence. In 2016, she was released early.