Stormy Daniels Turns Down Invites to White House Correspondents Dinner

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is so busy lately that she has reportedly turned down multiple invites to the White House Correspondents Dinner.

THR reports that Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer, will be in attendance, but revealed that while Daniels herself has received offers from numerous outlets to be their guest, she has opted not to attend the event taking place on April 28.

Daniels has been in the headlines a lot lately for her rumored affair with President Donald Trump. The two allegedly had a brief fling while his wife Melania Trump was pregnant with their son Barron.

While many media organizations seem to be clamoring for more of Daniels, one TV personality could do with less of her. During a segment on her self-titled talk show, Wendy Williams directly, and bluntly, addressed the adult film actress, saying, “This Stormy can go away as far as I’m concerned,”

“You know, she’s got a few more miles left on her face where she could be at the hoedown. The strip clubs love featured performers, so she could be a featured performer at seven strip clubs across the country just on the basis of Stormy Daniels. But, she can go away,” the 53-year-old added.

Not content at just taking shots at Daniels, Williams also took aim at Aubrey O’Day, who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. between 2011 and 2012.

“Alright Aubrey, you have to look at this as your glass is half full,” Williams began. “You haven’t done anything since you got fired on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’, you didn’t do much before that; You were in Danity Kane and various carnations of your look, but I can still recognize you though… Even though you’re 47.”

A producer then corrected her and explained that O’Day is actually 35, to which the audience erupted into laughter at. “

I don’t mean that in a bad way, she looks better than Stormy Daniels! Sorry Aubrey, but you could pass for a woman in her 40’s,” Williams continued.

She went on to address O’Day more saying, “Aubrey says she doesn’t want to take financial advantage of the situation, that they really did have a thing for each other.”

“But, guess what Aubrey, and I do believe you, even when this guy divorces his wife, he’s not going to come back and be with you, even for a one night stand. You are going to be the most watched person, if you’re not right now, on the face of the earth, in terms of staying away from the son,” Williams concluded. “This guy is never going to marry you anyway.”