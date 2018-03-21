See Stormy Daniels Taking a Polygraph Test in New Photo Posted by Her Lawyer

Adult Film star Stormy Daniels recently took a polygraph test to prove her claims of an affair with Donald Trump are true, and her lawyer snapped a photo.

In the picture posted by Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti, Daniels can be seen hooked up to the polygraph machine while wearing a bright yellow shirt and dark-colored pants.

Additionally, The Daily Mail reports that Avenatti confirmed Daniels passed the test.

Many people took to sharing their support of Daniels, with one user tweeting back, “Good for her! Go get the SOB Stormy. Wishing you victory over the liars in the WH and their crooked attorneys. You’ve a great advocate as a attorney.”

Prior to Avenatti’s tweet, Daniels herself tweeted out some details about the alledged affair, saying, “Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere.”

One person who doesn’t need the polygraph results to believe Daniels is her father, 68-year-old Bill Gregory, who told reporters, “I’m sure she slept with President Trump, I have no doubts she did. I don’t think it was entrapment, it was a coincidence, a lucky day for her.”

He also explained that it was Daniels’ mother Sheila who first told him about the affair and the ensuing controversy when the reports began to come out.

“I think it’s getting out of control, I worry somebody is going to kill her,” he continued. “You start messing with big people like this, people with money, it’s not a good idea to rattle their cage.”

“It’s really dangerous, frankly. I worry about her disappearing or being killed,” Gregory added. “She’s got all these bodyguards, but they’ll be no good if a sniper goes and shoots her.”

The Los Angeles resident went on to say that while he did like Trump once, he thinks the President is “a little crazy” now, adding, “I kind of like how he shakes everything up. I’m tired of the same old same old – we were in a rut. The American people lost control of their government.”

“Stephanie (Daniels’ legal first name) will probably end up getting President Trump out of office. I think the Democrats are going to take it and run with it,” Gregory also said. “I was hoping it would go away early on, but it just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

“I don’t feel sorry for Trump, he creates his own realities, he’s meant to be president but he can’t keep his pants zipped up, he’s not even discreet,” he went on to explain. “I have nothing to say to him – you can’t fix stupid. It’s a waste of time.”

Finally, Gregory spoke about his personal relationship with his daughter, admitting that he had been a “deadbeat dad,” and adding, “I paid my child support, and I bought her a car when she graduated – which she totaled.”

“I knew when she was 17 or 18 she started stripping. She hooked up with a Russian guy who she brought to Cincinnati when I was living there. Later he took her to Kentucky and she was stripping there. She knows I’m not happy about the career decisions she’s made. She was going to be a vet, she had horses,” Gregory recalled. “When she appeared on the cover of Penthouse in 2007, I didn’t even recognize her. Who wants their daughter to grow up to be a porn star? I had higher hopes for her.”