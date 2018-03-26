Stormy Daniels’ Ex-Boss Says She Told Him About Threat

Stormy Daniels’ former boss backed up the adult film star’s claim during her 60 Minutes interview about her being threatened to stay quiet about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

Brad Armstrong, a director, writer, producer and cinematographer at Wicked Pictures, told TMZ Daniels told him about being threatened around the time she was paid $130,000 by Trump attorney Michael Cohen in October 2016.

Armostrong said a year and a half ago, Daniels told him she was having trouble deciding if she should talk about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump, or take the money and sign a non-disclosure agreement. Daniels told Armstrong she was threatened by a man who approached her in a parking lot while she was with her child. This is similar to what Daniels told 60 Minutes‘ Anderson Cooper in an interview aired Sunday.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out,” Daniels told Cooper. “And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

She said she was “rattled” by the incident, and thought she was going to drop her daughter. She never saw the man again, but was “100 percent” sure she would recognize him if asked to identify him.

Armstrong insisted that he is no longer on friendly terms with Daniels, so he has no reason to lie to TMZ for her. He added that Daniels told him the man was “clearly” a Trump supporter, but “didn’t say she felt he made the threat at Trump’s behest.”

Armstrong told TMZ Daniels was open about her 2006 sexual encounter with Trump. “She told me about it the night it happened,” Armstrong claims.

In the 60 Minutes interview, Daniels confirmed she received several offers to talk about her alleged encounter with Trump during the campaign. However, her attorney told her to take the money to keep quite because it was the “best deal” for her.

In the interview, Daniels detailed her first meeting with Trump in July 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament, claiming the day ended at his hotel room. Although she did not want to have sex with him, she said she does not consider herself a victim. She said Trump offered her a chance to be on The Apprentice. Daniels said they met again in 2007 to discuss an appearance on Celebrity Apprentice, but did not have sex on that occasion. Instead, they watched Shark Week documentaries.

The 39-year-old Daniels told Cooper she opened up about the alleged encounter with Trump to set the record straight.

Trump has denied Daniels’ claims.

“The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims,” Raj Shah, White House deputy press secretary, said during a briefing Monday. “The only person who’s been inconsistent is the one making the claims.”