Stimulus Negotiations Reportedly Stalling out With Legislators Stuck on Key Issues

Despite what seemed like promising progress on Capitol Hill regarding an additional stimulus relief package, negotiations are reportedly again grinding to a halt. December alone saw the introduction of several new proposals, including the White House's $916 billion bill and a bipartisan package totaling $908 billion that finally seemed to get the ball rolling again. However, hope for additional relief by the end of 2020 may falter as legislators remain stuck on several key issues that have spelled doom for past proposals.

According to CNN, while negotiations are still continuing between lawmakers, the "talks are falling apart." The stalling out of negotiations comes as there are just eight days to go until another spending deadline, with the House of Representatives set to begin their holiday recess Friday followed by the Senate after their last session on Friday, Dec. 18, the 2020 congressional calendar shows. The faltering discussions, threatening to delay additional aid for the American people as several provisions enacted under the CARES Act near their expiration dates, is due to differing viewpoints on certain aspects of the current proposals.

Although the bipartisan proposal, introduced by a 10-person cross-party group, is receiving resounding support from Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Republicans are making it clear they don't like aspects of that proposal, namely aid for state and local governments. Senate Majority Whip John Thune said Wednesday such funding "bleeds" Republicans, and while he believed "the bipartisan group provided a good foundation, kind of a place to start from… the real negotiations on what can ultimately pass the House, the Senate, and get signed need to get underway."

Democrats, meanwhile, insist that the bipartisan proposal is the only way forward and continue to take issue with Republicans' demand for liability protections being included. In a joint statement following the introduction of the White House's proposal, Pelosi and Schumer said, "the bipartisan talks are the best hope for a bipartisan solution." They also noted issues with the new proposal "cutting the unemployment insurance proposal," which is currently "being discussed by bipartisan Members of the House and Senate."

As these provisions prove to be sticking points, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested that liability protections and state and local aid be dropped from any immediate relief proposal for legislators to revisit them at a later time instead. McConnell said lawmakers should "pass those things that we can agree on" to get needed relief to Americans.