Stimulus Checks: Donald Trump's Economic Adviser Pressures Democrats to Compromise

✖

There's been a major impasse between Democrats and Republicans when it comes to stimulus legislation. The two political parties have not been able to come to an agreement on a second stimulus package and both sides are blaming the other for this lack of action. Most recently, Stephen Moore, an economic advisor to President Donald Trump, has spoken out on the matter, blaming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for not compromising on another stimulus package.

Moore spoke with radio host John Catsimatidis on his show broadcast on WABC 770 AM Sunday, according to The Hill. During the conversation, he urged Pelosi and Schumer to come together in order to "get a deal done." He told the radio host, "Come on Nancy Pelosi. Come on Chuck Schumer. Come together for the good of the country. Get a deal done! ... What is holding things up? I think it's pure politics." Over the past several months, Democrats and Republicans have been trying to agree on another stimulus package without success. Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, recently unveiled their latest, skinny stimulus proposal that would total $500 billion. However, it appears as though the bill will not pass as it has not garnered enough support from those across the aisle. It should be noted that Democrats have been calling for a stimulus package with a much higher price tag compared to their Republican counterparts, as they believe that a package in the $2 to $3 trillion range would be sufficient in addressing the various needs of Americans amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Pelosi reportedly told Democrats to not compromise too much regarding the Republicans' skinny stimulus proposal. She reportedly said during a private conference call, "We don't want to go home without a bill, but don't be a cheap date. When you are in a negotiation, the last place to get weak knees is at the end." Both the California Democrat and Schumer have been critical of the Republicans' latest plan, saying that it is "headed nowhere." The two released a joint statement in early September in which they addressed their concerns with this plan.

"Senate Republicans appear dead-set on another bill which doesn't come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere," their statement read, per The Hill. "If anyone doubts McConnell's true intent is anything but political, just look at the bill. This proposal is laden with poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support." As of right now, and based on what both Democrats and Republicans have said about this latest stimulus proposal, it doesn't appear as though it will garner enough support in order to pass. This means that Americans will still largely be without relief as the coronavirus pandemic continues.