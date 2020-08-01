Stimulus Checks: August Arrives With No Second Payment in Sight, and the Public Is Fuming
The date is now Aug. 1, and Americans are wondering where their second stimulus check is. The federal government started sending one-time $1,200 payments to most U.S. citizens back in mid-April, but it has not passed any further direct payments. As August begins, rent and other bills are due, meaning people are especially in need of further relief.
The coronavirus pandemic is only getting worse, and the economic effects are clear. Businesses are selling fewer items, restaurants are still limited when it comes to capacities and hours and many are working from home if they are even working at all. Furthermore, the $600 bonus added to all unemployment payments has stopped. All these factors have people fired up online. Scroll through to see some of the latest tweets from frustrated Americans.
prevnext
I don’t know what’s to come of this month, but I hope another stimulus check comes our way.— GoHomeRoger (@Go__HomeRoger) August 1, 2020
prevnext
It’s August 1st, where’s that second stimulus check?— i_amroyaltyy (@i_amroyaltyy) August 1, 2020
prevnext
We just want our second stimulus check https://t.co/W7eBVPsUCt— JoJo (@JoJobah_Witness) August 1, 2020
prevnext
They knew this pandemic would be going on until August. Why they still deciding how much money we getting in a stimulus check?? We need $1200 for every month since March. Tf. We need 4 $1200 checks government. Thank you.— Ari Bandz (@ari_nikki_batti) July 31, 2020
prevnext
I know trump better do wtf he said I WANT MY STIMULUS CHECK THE FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST not the second week 😡— TIARA MARIE🥀 (@tiiara_mariie) July 30, 2020
prevnext
these politicians needs to send out another stimulus check..but make it $2400— Capitalism is Bad, MmmKay! (@TrilliamClinton) August 1, 2020
prev
Us high schoolers need a stimulus check too , half of us was suppose to be working this summer & couldnt . 😫😫🤣🤣— B R A T 💧🦋 (@TheAmouri) August 1, 2020