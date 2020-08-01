Stimulus Checks: August Arrives With No Second Payment in Sight, and the Public Is Fuming

The date is now Aug. 1, and Americans are wondering where their second stimulus check is. The federal government started sending one-time $1,200 payments to most U.S. citizens back in mid-April, but it has not passed any further direct payments. As August begins, rent and other bills are due, meaning people are especially in need of further relief.

The coronavirus pandemic is only getting worse, and the economic effects are clear. Businesses are selling fewer items, restaurants are still limited when it comes to capacities and hours and many are working from home if they are even working at all. Furthermore, the $600 bonus added to all unemployment payments has stopped. All these factors have people fired up online. Scroll through to see some of the latest tweets from frustrated Americans.