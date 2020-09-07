Stimulus Check: It’s Labor Day and Americans Are Furious Over the Lack of a Second Payment
As Americans take the long weekend to celebrate Labor Day, members of Congress are preparing to return to Capitol Hill, with the topic on everyone's mind seeming to be the fate of a second stimulus check. Stimulus checks had first been passed under the CARES Act, though six months later, and with millions of Americans still out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, many still believe that there is an immediate need for additional relief.
Although another round of direct payments had almost seemed promised, the collapse of negotiations between the White House and top Democrats left them hanging in limbo. As lawmakers returned home in August for recess, reportedly on notice to return to Washington should a deal be met, discussions between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin led to the revelation that talks remained at "a tragic impasse." Much of this divide has to do with the price tag of the package, and while both sides have signaled they are willing to be lenient, neither seem willing to meet in the middle. More recent updates, however, have offered a glimmer of hope.
Still, the fact that it is Labor Day and Congress has failed to produce an additional stimulus package with another round of economic impact payments hasn't settled well with Americans. Over Labor Day weekend, many took to social media with their grievances, urging lawmakers to put their differences aside. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
Happy Labor Day. Don’t forget that the ruling classes and the government gave you 1 (one) $1200 stimulus check for the length of the pandemic and urged you to go back to work so their profits could keep trickling upward.— Baturday Night Live (@TCampbellMurphy) September 7, 2020
prevnext
Where are the 1200 stimulus checks to help the working class Americans this great Labor Day weekend???— Jean Ann Lemke (@jeanannlemke) September 7, 2020
Happy Labor Day @SpeakerPelosi...
People are starving
People are facing homelessness
You're making it very clear that you dont care
Pass the #Stimuluscheck— Blair Waldorf (@EriNichole121) September 7, 2020
prevnext
@POTUS Its Labor Day 🇺🇸 Get The Job Done Hopefully There A Deal Can Be Made About CornaVirus Relief Package Round Two Stimulus Checks Keep it in The Package Let's Get it Done Its What's Best For 🇺🇸 Americans This Time Of Crisis— Jeremiah jerryb (@Jeremiahjerryb) September 7, 2020
No second stimulus checks. 6 month of a global pandemic and y’all expect people to stay in for Labor Day pic.twitter.com/gjrNi2ePke— papicilantro👉🏼👈🏼💭 (@papicilantro33) September 6, 2020
prevnext
Labor day and no stimulus checks.
People usually celebrate, buy steaks or ribs bbq.
People have no money.
How pathetic is this?
I bet Nancy is feeding her face with goodies.
SHE DOES NOT GIVE A DAM ABOUT AMERICANS.
AS LONG AS SHE DOESN'T HAVE TO SUFFER OR SACRIFICE IT'S OK.— HARMONY2 (@HARMONY77306078) September 6, 2020
@realDonaldTrump STILL NO STIMULUS CHECK, NOMONEY, BROKE, SICK, IN PAIN, NO DENTAL APT AT VA, NO HELP FROM VA, GETTING ELECT SCOOTER ON LABOR DAY. NO HELP FROM GOVERNMENT, NO HELP FROM THE PRESIDENT, THE FORGOTTEN DIS-ABLED VIETNAM VETERAN. ALONE LIVING IN A DUMP.— Marcus H. Cherry Jr. (@MarcusHCherryJ2) September 6, 2020
prevnext
no jobs, no stimulus, no unemployment extension. happy Un Labor Day!— Janet Mayer (@smiley2456) September 7, 2020
@realDonaldTrump Can we get a stimulus check for Labor Day? Maybe some pandemic pay since you know it’s a holiday to celebrate workers and the workforce.— NeighborhoodKy (@NikkiFly23) September 4, 2020
prevnext
Another day has arrived that @SpeakerPelosi and @stevenmnuchin1 havent worked to pass a stimulus check. Americans go hungry, face eviction. Happy Labor Day weekend, though. #coronavirus— Blair Waldorf (@EriNichole121) September 4, 2020
So sad on this Labor Day, after months, you still stand opposed to Suffering Americans to get a Stimulus Check.— Bobby Flavor (@BUFU86050040) September 7, 2020
prevnext
Right NOW on Labor Day there are American parents without jobs, with children who have not eaten a square meal in weeks bc there's no Stimulus Package and unemployment ran out. What are our politicians doing? Holding rallies, talking abt cancelling debates and watching us suffer.— jocelyn (@jocelyn90028) September 7, 2020
If the government was smart, they would have sent out the second stimulus check BEFORE Labor Day weekend 🤦♀️— a s h (@AshleyCHanson) September 5, 2020
prev
Happy Labor Day
The best gift would be to agree to a 2nd stimulus for the many many americans who need it.
But then again the government would have to actually care about us...— M̷s̷ ̷N̷e̷r̷d̷ ̷W̷o̷r̷l̷d̷ ̷O̷r̷d̷e̷r̷ (@ChibiRenjiLover) September 7, 2020