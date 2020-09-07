Stimulus Check: It’s Labor Day and Americans Are Furious Over the Lack of a Second Payment

As Americans take the long weekend to celebrate Labor Day, members of Congress are preparing to return to Capitol Hill, with the topic on everyone's mind seeming to be the fate of a second stimulus check. Stimulus checks had first been passed under the CARES Act, though six months later, and with millions of Americans still out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, many still believe that there is an immediate need for additional relief.

Although another round of direct payments had almost seemed promised, the collapse of negotiations between the White House and top Democrats left them hanging in limbo. As lawmakers returned home in August for recess, reportedly on notice to return to Washington should a deal be met, discussions between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin led to the revelation that talks remained at "a tragic impasse." Much of this divide has to do with the price tag of the package, and while both sides have signaled they are willing to be lenient, neither seem willing to meet in the middle. More recent updates, however, have offered a glimmer of hope.

Still, the fact that it is Labor Day and Congress has failed to produce an additional stimulus package with another round of economic impact payments hasn't settled well with Americans. Over Labor Day weekend, many took to social media with their grievances, urging lawmakers to put their differences aside. Scroll down to see what people are saying.