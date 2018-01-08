Steven Spielberg’s Driver Kills Family in Murder-Suicide

A movie studio driver allegedly shot and killed his wife and two children before turning the gun on himself.

On Friday, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found the bodies of Michael Birnkrant, 51, his wife, Amy Birnkrant, 47, and their two children, Drew, 20, and Sean, 11, inside their southern California home, New York Daily News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It is alleged that the bodies, all of which had gunshot wounds to the chest, were found in different rooms within the house and that a gun was discovered lying next to Michael Birnkrant’s body, leading investigators to suspect the incident was a murder-suicide.

Michael Birnkrant had worked as a movie set driver for top Hollywood directors, including Steven Spielberg on the set of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and J.J. Abrams on the set of Star Trek. He had also been a driver on Mission: Impossible III and Little Fockers.

The bodies were discovered after police responded to a welfare check requested by a friend of Amy Birnkrant, who said that she hadn’t seen her in days.