Younger Brother of Vegas Shooter Has Long Criminal History

While Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock had no major criminal record prior to his deadly attack on concertgoers, his younger brother has a lengthy rap sheet for various offenses.

57-year-old Bruce Paddock’s court documents reveal the man, who is currently living in California, has been arrested on multiple charges throughout his “nomadic life”, TMZ reports.

Among those arrests are criminal threats, arson, vandalism, petty theft, burglary, marijuana, driving on a suspended license and contempt.

He was convicted of petty theft with a prior and of vandalism, but it is unclear how many other charges resulted in a conviction.

Paddock’s father was also a regular in the criminal justice system, even making his way on the FBI’s most wanted list in 1969.

“My father was on the top 10 [most wanted] list for a while… I didn’t know him, we didn’t know him,” Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock, told reporters on Monday, Newsweek reports. “He was in jail and broken out of jail.

Patrick Benjamin Paddock, who went by alias Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, was accused of robbing at least three banks in Phoenix, Arizona in 1960. He was arrested in Las Vegas and was sentences to 20 years in prison.

He escaped from prison on Christmas Eve in 1968 and robbed another bank in San Francisco six months later, an archive of the Eugene Register-Guard shows. This crime put him on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list.

He remained on the FBI’s list until 1977, and police arrested him the following year. He died in 1998.

On Sunday night, Paddock opened fire on concertgoers of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 58 people and injuring hundreds more. He then used one of the weapons in his hotel room to take his own life.

His act of domestic terror is now considered the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.