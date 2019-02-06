State of the Union Time: When to Watch President Donald Trump’s Address

Tuesday night, President Donald Trump will address the nation in his second State of the Union address on the heels of the longest partial government shutdown in United States history.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) and will air on all major broadcasting networks such as Fox News and NBC News, as well as on a White House-hosted live feed.

PBS, CBS, and NBC are hosting the address on their own YouTube streams, and there’s sure to be no shortage of the speech on social media. Roku users will also be able to access the speech on the Roku Channel, and those who prefer to watch the address on an app can watch on the CNNgo and CBS News apps. CNN will also be dropping its cable log-in requirement on its app for everyone to be able to stream the speech.

Following the State of the Union will be the Democratic response, delivered this year by Stacey Abrams, who unsuccessfully ran for Georgia governor in 2018 and has since been hailed as a rising star of the Democratic party.

The State of the Union was originally scheduled for last month, but was postponed amid the 35-day shutdown prompted by a bitter partisan battle over Trump’s insistence that Congress pay for a wall along the country’s southern border with Mexico. It will also be Trump’s first time speaking in a Democrat-controlled House chamber after the party gained control of the lower house in the 2018 midterm elections.

In the address, Trump is expected to discuss not only the government shutdown and U.S.-Mexico border wall but also to announce a plan to stop transmission of HIV by 2030. He is also expected to call for unity between political parties as he did in last year’s address.

As reported by The Washington Post, “In his third prime-time address to the nation from the House chambers, Trump will call on Congress to work with him on initiatives around infrastructure and health care, while also reaffirming his strategy to toughen immigration enforcement, confront China on trade and actively intervene in the political upheaval in Venezuela, aides said in previewing the speech Friday.”

The speech does not have a scheduled end point, but last year’s address clocked in at a relatively lengthy 80 minutes.

