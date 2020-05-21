Starbucks Unveils New Hot Pink Guava Passionfruit Drink

Starbucks is always coming up with some fun, colorful drink and this summer, despite the coronavirus pandemic, is no different! The popular coffee chain just unveiled a new Iced Guava Passionfruit drink and it looks mouthwatering. The tasty drink is Starbucks' latest non-dairy refresher mixed with coconut milk, guava, passionfruit, pineapple and ginger.

They're not stopping there though! The Ice Guava Passionfruit sipper is just one of several different colorful menu items. They also offer their Pineapple Matcha and Golden Ginger nondairy drinks as well. As if it couldn't get better, it does! The restaurant giant is also bringing back their S'mores Frappuccino. Along with their seasonal drinks, their food menu is also offering customers a little something different. The company announced they'll be making Grilled Chicken & Hummus Protein Boxes and a Unicorn Cake Pop.

Each year, it seems as though Starbucks comes up with something new to add to their menu during each season, with summer and fall being their most popular times. In 2017, they introduced everyone to their Unicorn Frappuccino that entailed a colorful mixed of purple and blue, topped with a creamy white whipped cream, sprinkled with unicorn dust. In July 2019, the company created a Tie-Dye Frappuccino that was a collage of colors including red, yellow, green and blue — and of course, it too was topped with whipped cream and lightly covered with tie-dye dust. During the fall season around Halloween, they unveiled their spooky Phantom Frappuccino drink that almost took the number one spot of where the Pumpkin Spice Latte usually sits. The drink was packed with pops of green "slime" while it rocked a very black look — which is unusually different from most of their season drinks that have so much color to them. Despite the dark color, it was actually packed with fruity flavors like pineapple and mango.

As U.S. companies attempt to open back up while creating a safe space for everyone, Starbucks is doing the same as 85% of the companies storefronts have opened. Come June, the chain plans on opening even more up to 90% while practicing safety codes and they stay focused on cleaning and sanitizing. However, they do offer contactless delivery options through their app. Customers are able to order using their mobile device, while they also offer delivery as well so people can feel free to stay home. Starbucks, like many other businesses, were forced to shut their doors to customers March 21 and began strict regulations. While they've been very cautious, it seems as though the large company is ready to get back to work!