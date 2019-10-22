Starbucks Unveils 'Phantom Frappuccino' That’s All Black With Green Slime for Halloween

Starbucks is brewing up a spooky new potion just in time for Halloween with its brand new Phantom Frappuccino. The ghoulish new drink vying to take the Pumpkin Spice Latte's place at the top of the fall menu is a Halloween-inspired drink packed with pops of green "slime." The black drink may not look very fruity, but it's actually filled with flavors like mango and pineapple.

The all-vegan product is made from coconut milk, Starbucks crème Frappuccino syrup and "ghoulish lime slime," according to a press release cited by Insider.

The "slime" is concocted from a mix of spirulina extract, charcoal powder, lime and lemon juice, and the drink is topped off with an optional dark coconut whipped cream, also made from coconut milk and black charcoal powder.

"Starbucks has always been committed to offering customers products that meet their diverse needs and taste preferences," a Starbucks spokesperson told the outlet. "As more people choose a dairy-free diet, we are making sure customers don't have to miss out on new product launches by widening our range of vegan-friendly options."

As much as spooky season lovers might by dying to get their hands on the Phantom Frappuccino, there is a catch. The drink has not yet been debuted worldwide, and is currently only available for purchase in Europe until Nov. 1, according to the Starbucks Spain Instagram account.

The Phantom Frappuccino isn't the only new drink Starbucks has brought out to celebrate fall. The coffee chain unveiled its first new pumpkin drink in 16 years, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, a few weeks ago. The drink is available on menus nationwide and in Canada.

Like the PSL, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is made with real pumpkin. Created after testing of 10 different variations, the team settled on a recipe that starts with Starbucks Cold Brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam, and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping — creating notes of cocoa that are "perfectly complemented by flavors of vanilla and real pumpkin which results in a smooth, well-rounded beverage that balances the flavors of the season without being overly sweet."

"With customer excitement for PSL sweeping the nation each fall, we wanted to create a new beverage that combines two of our customers' favorite things, pumpkin spices and cold brew," Matthew Thornton, from Starbucks beverage R&D team, said in a press release. "With each sip of Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, you'll enjoy the familiar, creamy, flavor of pumpkin spice followed by a refreshing taste of cold brew, for a cool beverage that will have you wishing it was fall all year long."

And there's always the classic PSL, available as hot, iced or as a Frappuccino, which first debuted on the Starbucks menu in 2004. Since then, more than 424 million Pumpkin Spice Lattes have been served in the United States alone, according to Starbucks.