Starbucks Brings the Treats This Halloween With New ‘Witch’s Brew Frappuccino’ Drink

Starbucks is getting spooky!

The coffee chain has debuted yet another themed frappuccino, announcing on Thursday that it will now be offering a Witch’s Brew Frappuccino for the remainder of the Halloween season.

The drink resembles something you might expect to find bubbling up in a witch’s cauldron, with the purple beverage swirling with green seeds and topped with whipped cream and green sugar.

Per Starbucks, the brew is a “wicked good” combination of “a pinch of toad’s breath, a dash of bat warts” and “a sprinkle of lizard scale,” which translates to orange crème Frappuccino swirled with green chia seeds.

The whole thing is topped with vanilla whipped cream and “lizard scale,” which is just green powder.

“We wanted to create a flavor that you might enjoy at a Halloween party,” explained Jennica Robinson from Starbucks’ beverage development team. “It gets a little bit of juicy-ness from the orange flavor.”

Halloween-themed beverages have become something of a tradition for the chain, having introduced the Franken Frappuccino in 2014, the Frappula Frappuccino in 2015 and 2016 and the Zombie Frappuccino in 2017.

“Starbucks loves to celebrate Halloween, and each year our Frappuccino brings something different to the season,” Robinson said. “We started with Frappula, which was inspired by an old-school horror movie. Zombie Frappuccino was like the walking dead, a little ghastly. Witch’s Brew is very fun, vibrant, bubbly, the life of the party.”

Starbucks announced the magical-looking drink with an equally holiday-themed tweet, writing, “Take a sip, lift the curse.”

Take a sip, lift the curse. ✨#WitchsBrewFrappuccino

(US, Canada, & Mexico, while supplies last) pic.twitter.com/h9deYpNdAG — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) October 25, 2018

The Witch’s Brew Frappuccino will be available at participating Starbucks stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and select markets in the Caribbean for a limited time while supplies last.

In addition to the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino, Starbucks is also offering a handful of other seasonal delicacies, including a Mummy Cake Pop and Raccoon Sugar Cookie.

After Halloween treats magically disappear, customers will be able to get into the next holiday on the calendar with seasonal favorites with flavors like peppermint, though it’s best to savor fall for as long as you can by sipping on a Pumpkin Spice Latte before those, too, vacate shelves for the season.

Photo Credit: Starbucks