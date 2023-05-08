Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser: 6 Takeaways From the Voyage

Great voyage! PopCulture staff were invited to partake in a once-in-a-lifetime journey to a galaxy far, far away. Only a handful of media were treated to experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort, the first-of-its-kind vacation experience that goes beyond anything Disney has created before. Making things even better, we were there for the special #maythe4thbewithyou celebration. The experience was five years in the making and launched just last year in 2022. Billed as an experience for Star Wars fanatics, and those who love Star Wars fanatics, the surprises were practically moment by moment. While aboard the ship, a special mission has to be completed: learn the ways of the Force, join the Resistance, support the First Order, or perhaps crew up with the underworld. The choice is an individual one.

Throughout the three-day voyage, cast members brief all guests by providing instructions that are sent through a communications tab on an app that must be downloaded before boarding. Guests stay in a cabin that provides the real feel of being in a space cruiser. Itineraries are customizable, allowing guests to be fully interactive or simply observe. Some things that may wow participants include dressing in cosplay, learning to virtually fly the starcruiser through engineering on the bridge, attending special trainings – including a lightsaber training, covert missions, dinner featuring classic character performances, and a bunch more. Much of the voyage should be experienced firsthand to be immersed fully, but here are six key takeaways from our first experience.