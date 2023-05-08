Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser: 6 Takeaways From the Voyage
Great voyage! PopCulture staff were invited to partake in a once-in-a-lifetime journey to a galaxy far, far away. Only a handful of media were treated to experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort, the first-of-its-kind vacation experience that goes beyond anything Disney has created before. Making things even better, we were there for the special #maythe4thbewithyou celebration. The experience was five years in the making and launched just last year in 2022. Billed as an experience for Star Wars fanatics, and those who love Star Wars fanatics, the surprises were practically moment by moment. While aboard the ship, a special mission has to be completed: learn the ways of the Force, join the Resistance, support the First Order, or perhaps crew up with the underworld. The choice is an individual one.
Throughout the three-day voyage, cast members brief all guests by providing instructions that are sent through a communications tab on an app that must be downloaded before boarding. Guests stay in a cabin that provides the real feel of being in a space cruiser. Itineraries are customizable, allowing guests to be fully interactive or simply observe. Some things that may wow participants include dressing in cosplay, learning to virtually fly the starcruiser through engineering on the bridge, attending special trainings – including a lightsaber training, covert missions, dinner featuring classic character performances, and a bunch more. Much of the voyage should be experienced firsthand to be immersed fully, but here are six key takeaways from our first experience.
The accommodations
Step into life in space. Cabins are equipped with beds, bunks, and a window looking out into a fictional outer space where you can see battles, stars, planets, asteroids, and beyond. Every night before bed, a message comes through from your cabin's communicator where you speak with a personal droid about secret missions. Check out the cabin we stayed in above at the top of this article!
The entertainment
Throughout your voyage, cast members interact with guests. Even dinners feature performances. Be sure to keep up to date with the communications tab on your app to not miss a beat.
The food
A culinary experience unlike any other, the food served was specially curated to mimic all things Star Wars. PC's Brenda Alexander's personal favorite was the blue shrimp cocktail. But every meal was a treat with special colors, shapes, and tastes to make one feel they were truly in another world.
The activities
As noted, without the app, it's hard to keep up with activities. Even with the app, picking and choosing which to participate in can bring forth a sense of anxiety because you don't want to miss anything. Most aboard loved the lightsaber training. There's something to experience for kids and adults. Taking in all of the cosplay is exciting in itself. Once the kids are settled, feel free to enjoy cocktails, mocktails, soft drinks, and late-night snacks at the Sublight Lounge.
Cosplay all day
The voyage is filled with fans dressed in their favorite characters. PC's Brenda Alexander opted for Princess Leia, while her partner Kevin Medley went for the Sith Lord look. But there were multiple characters and different variations of each. There were Jedi's, empire characters, republic characters, and more.
The mission
All Star Wars fans know there's always a mission to complete, and this voyage was no different. By the end, it was clear who was on which side.