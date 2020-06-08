Jennifer Aniston Donates $1 Million to Black Lives Matter Movement

Jennifer Aniston is another Hollywood star opening their pockets to support the ongoing protests against racial inequality in the U.S. The actress has reportedly donated $1 million to Color of Change, one of country's largest racial justice organizations which has the goal of ending "practices that unfairly hold black people back."

A source told The Mirror of Aniston's quiet donation, "Like most people, Jen has been deeply affected by what is going on in America and the terrible injustice that people of colour experience every day. She wanted to show her support, and has donated a big sum to the charity she felt resonated with her the most."

Aniston added the link to Color of Change for her fans to donate at her Instagram bio after speaking out against racism and police brutality alongside a video of James Baldwin's famous "How much time do you want for your progress?" interview. Calling the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody "heartbreaking for so many reasons," Aniston wrote, "We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time - and it’s NEVER been okay."

"As allies, who want equality and peace, it’s our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love," she continued. "How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME?"

Aniston is just one of the many superstars aligning themselves with the Black Lives Matter movement. Beyonce took to her Instagram on May 29 to demand justice for Floyd ahead of the arrest of the four officers involved with his death. "We need justice for George Floyd," she said. "We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color, if you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now.”

Lady Gaga also has spoken out and donated her money to the cause. "I hope that all cops who have engaged in or are engaging in any racist activity are met with the highest form of law & order, although we know the law & order in this country is predicated upon racism and is itself corrupt," she wrote on Instagram last week. "We are once again witnessing the devastating and overwhelming evidence of police brutality and prejudicial responses from prosecutors and local officials. I also hope for the families of all Black lives who have been taken from us to see justice and healing though I believe many of us know we sadly cannot promise that."

Gaga went on to applaud the "brave citizens" speaking up, and added her wish for the "unsupported voices" of the black community to be heard "loudly and clearly." She explained that her belief in kindness is what has moved her to speak out: "The spirit of this movement is intrinsically rooted in a universal dream of kindness and it’s precisely that same kindness that I am wishing for those that are suffering tonight," she wrote. "I have endless compassion in my heart as we struggle as one nation to find bold and effective solutions to an insidious and systemic problem that’s plagued our country since its birth."