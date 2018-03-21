Son Allegedly Killed Parents Moments After Dad Left Chilling Message

A 21-year-old man in Washington is accused of killing his parents after they allegedly kicked him out of their house.

Jared Standley, 21, was charged on Monday with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Steven Standley, 55, and Theresa Standley, 56, after they kicked him out of their home a week earlier, The News Tribune reports.

According to court records, police responded to the scene of the crime after the couple’s other son called 911 on Wednesday, March 14, after he hadn’t heard back from his father. Steven had allegedly told his son that Standley had returned unexpectedly and requested that “if you don’t hear from me in 20 minutes, call 911,’” Det. Ed Troyer with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told KOMO News.

When Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Standleys’ home, they found both parents dead. Steven had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while Theresa, whose body was wrapped in a tarp, had been beaten to death.

Standley, who had fled the scene before authorities arrived, was eventually tracked down in a neighboring county where he was shot in the shoulder after he drove at an officer. He was treated at a hospital, and booked into jail.

During a police interview, Standley reportedly told officers that he went to his parents’ home to kill them because he “hates them that much.” He also claimed that he beat his mother with a bat, hitting her in the head several times, and then proceeded to wrap her in a tarp with plans to bury her.

Standley then waited for his father to come home and tried to follow him into the house.

“The defendant said he was trying to get his father into the house so he could shoot him quietly or could stab him with a knife. As his father attempted to push the door closed to prevent Jared Standley from entering, he shot his father in the head, through the glass on the door,” deputy prosecutor Jared Ausserer wrote in a declaration.

Standley has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently being held without bail. If found guilty, he faces life without parole or capital punishment.