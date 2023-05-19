Some McDonald's Customers Just Realized a Drink Feature That Was Right in Front of Them

Many McDonald's customers are just beginning to find out what the buttons and ridges on the top of the beverage lids actually mean. On the Twitter feed of the "Today Years Old" Twitter account that references the viral phrase "I was today years old when I learned ...", a video has been posted where someone can be seen pushing the buttons around the straw of a drink from the fast food restaurant. Some people said they already knew what the circular nubs were for, but were surprised when they learned what the rectangular nubs were for. Many customers correctly guessed the circular buttons as indicators of the drink inside. There are four labels on each button: "diet," "cola," "RB" for root beer, and "other." It wasn't immediately clear why the rectangle buttons were next to the circular ones: The ridges are used to correct mistakes made by servers. In the event that they accidentally depress the "RB" button instead of the "diet" button, they can reset the lid by clicking the ridge adjacent to the "RB" circle. There have been over 2 million views of the video, with many people claiming that they have been "mind-blown" by the revelations in the video.

In another "mind-blowing" discovery, last month, a McDonald's superfan discovered an innovative trick that enables people to drink their beverage even if they do not have a straw, an idea that people are amazed they didn't think of themselves before. There is a hidden feature in the lid that lets you drink without removing it, according to Australian TikTokker @elpapa1998. Most customers will choose a straw to drink from, removing the paper wrapping first before inserting the straw into the hole in the center of the cup. Nevertheless, he claims that McDonald's customers can create a small opening to drink from, almost like that of a disposable coffee cup, by pushing down the small rectangle by the rim of the cup. In the 11-second clip, the man says: "Maccas cups can be turned into a sippy cup…. "I've gone the last 23 years of my life not knowing about this…"

POV: your mind is blown pic.twitter.com/LMj7ppYJvw — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) May 16, 2023

This short video shows him creating a small aperture by moving the rectangle down until it is inverted completely. Additionally, for those worried about the possibility of spills while driving, he went on to show the small amount that pours out from the liquid. It is no secret that fans loved his revelation, with the video gaining more than 1.3 million likes and 18.7 million views since its release. The simple trick left some TikTokkers in shock in the comments section. "IM SORRY WHAT," one commenter wrote. Another one said, "II prefer to drink it this way especially because of paper straws and surprisingly it dosnt spill lol." "I prefer to drink it this way especially because of paper straws and surprisingly it dosnt spill lol," wrote a user.