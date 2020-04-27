Lockdowns Are Ending, and Some of These Posts Are Concerning

Despite the coronavirus crisis continuing to be a massive problem for those in the United States (and around the world), some states have eased up on lockdown measures in recent days. Across the country, states have cleared the way for businesses such as nail and hair salons to open, given that they adhere to proper safety measures. While this news was met with a great deal of criticism from the masses, others have taken to these businesses in droves. On social media, individuals have not been afraid to highlight what life has been like in areas where lockdowns are ending.

Towards the end of April, various state officials around the country have related that they would be giving the green light to businesses who want to open amidst this global health crisis. According to the Daily Beast, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that bowling alleys, gyms, hair and nail salons would be able to re-open across the state. Kemp expressed that these businesses could re-open as long as they institute proper social distancing and safety measures. The re-opening of businesses in Georgia, and other public places around the country, comes as the United States continues to see a rise in the amount of individuals testing positive for the coronavirus.

Following this news, people have indeed left their homes in order to travel to hair salons and various other businesses. Of course, there are those who have taken to Twitter in order to shed a light on this concerning trend.