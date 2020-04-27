Lockdowns Are Ending, and Some of These Posts Are Concerning
Despite the coronavirus crisis continuing to be a massive problem for those in the United States (and around the world), some states have eased up on lockdown measures in recent days. Across the country, states have cleared the way for businesses such as nail and hair salons to open, given that they adhere to proper safety measures. While this news was met with a great deal of criticism from the masses, others have taken to these businesses in droves. On social media, individuals have not been afraid to highlight what life has been like in areas where lockdowns are ending.
Towards the end of April, various state officials around the country have related that they would be giving the green light to businesses who want to open amidst this global health crisis. According to the Daily Beast, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that bowling alleys, gyms, hair and nail salons would be able to re-open across the state. Kemp expressed that these businesses could re-open as long as they institute proper social distancing and safety measures. The re-opening of businesses in Georgia, and other public places around the country, comes as the United States continues to see a rise in the amount of individuals testing positive for the coronavirus.
Following this news, people have indeed left their homes in order to travel to hair salons and various other businesses. Of course, there are those who have taken to Twitter in order to shed a light on this concerning trend.
Social Distancing Measures?
The line to get in the nail salon 😩😩😩really Atlanta?? 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎 pic.twitter.com/bqxa872KvO— kongita (@Conniekon) April 26, 2020
Nope, Staying Home
Atlanta’s life line is on the line when they go outside and don’t stay TF home. This is me watching the news reporting 14 days from now how the rate of corona virus has risen in ATL #coronavirus #Atlanta I need y’all to stay home. Your governor don’t love you pic.twitter.com/foWve4fOna— Victoria (@MzFanta) April 26, 2020
"Precautions" In Place
Today, a friend from Atlanta sent me this picture showing the COVID “precautions” being used at a nail salon...shower curtains!
I predict that most of these people (and all of the employees) will test positive in about three weeks. pic.twitter.com/egg8IQELEt— Alfonso Robinson (@ctblogger) April 25, 2020
Not Here For It
My cousin in Atlanta really was in the nail salon this morning. If i could’ve fed-ex’d a can of whoop ass, i would’ve.— moni, miss mamas 💋 (@wassupmoni) April 25, 2020
Back To Normal?
Already cutting hair, and guys in line for a haircut (from a safe distance) at Peachtree Battle Barber Shop in Buckhead pic.twitter.com/nf7CQ1yGCg— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 24, 2020
Back To Business For Some
My old Atlanta nail salon is almost completely booked for Friday and Saturday. Y’all mfers are crazy I wouldn’t dare— Dear Ashley... (@asj519) April 23, 2020
Embarrassed By It
the way all of Atlanta went to the nail salon today💀💀 I’m embarrassed by my city— the doll. (@viva_yaya_) April 25, 2020