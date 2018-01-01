Trending

Social Media Users Give Their 2018 New Year’s Resolutions

Social media has given people the platform to share their New Year’s resolutions with the world. […]

Social media has given people the platform to share their New Year’s resolutions with the world. While we won’t follow through with some of these promises to ourselves, we still enjoy setting goals for the following year.

It’s estimated that less than 10 percent of New Year’s resolutions are achieved, according to Psychology Today. That’s why experts suggest aiming low instead of shooting for lofty goals.

Another way to put it is trying to do something more specific than “get more exercise.” Instead, you could try to “take the stairs more often.” It’s a small-scale way to achieve the goal of getting more exercise. It is also important to make sure it’s something you can start doing within the first few days of the year to start — or break — a habit.

While some might think New Year’s resolutions are pointless, others believe in them. This Twitter user claims to have lost weight after making a resolution to get healthy.

This Twitter user hopes to have a happy 2018, with the knowledge that bad times will pass.

Here are some other resolutions posted on Twitter.

