Social Media Users Give Their 2018 New Year’s Resolutions

Social media has given people the platform to share their New Year’s resolutions with the world. While we won’t follow through with some of these promises to ourselves, we still enjoy setting goals for the following year.

It’s estimated that less than 10 percent of New Year’s resolutions are achieved, according to Psychology Today. That’s why experts suggest aiming low instead of shooting for lofty goals.

Another way to put it is trying to do something more specific than “get more exercise.” Instead, you could try to “take the stairs more often.” It’s a small-scale way to achieve the goal of getting more exercise. It is also important to make sure it’s something you can start doing within the first few days of the year to start — or break — a habit.

While some might think New Year’s resolutions are pointless, others believe in them. This Twitter user claims to have lost weight after making a resolution to get healthy.

Don’t buy into the notion that New Years resolutions are pointless. A couple years ago I made the resolution to get healthy. Five months later I had lost 72lbs. You’re allowed to make New Years your own: lose weight, get sober, quit smoking, whatever. Here’s to your 2018 — Carly Dermott (@carlydermott) December 31, 2017

This Twitter user hopes to have a happy 2018, with the knowledge that bad times will pass.

New Years resolution: laugh more, worry less, keep a level head, find the positive in everything, cherish the good, & know the bad will pass — Blake Oakley (@Blake_Oakley) December 31, 2017



Here are some other resolutions posted on Twitter.

New Years resolution is to stop wondering if I’m good enough for other people and start wondering if they’re good enough for me. — Deepest Thoughts (@LovableNotebook) January 1, 2018

Happy New Year everyone. My New Years resolution is to become a kinder, better person, learn to control my anger and to think before I act. Let’s make 2018 the best year ever- love, forgive, be compassionate, and fight for what you believe in. We are all so blessed to be here — Muck FcCafferty (@McCaffertyBand) January 1, 2018

My new years resolution is to be more fun pic.twitter.com/Nx6k0s36EB — J’se (@JAngelitoo) January 1, 2018



New Years resolution is to get into fights with verified Twitter accounts and have them resort to my low level attacks so they look bad — artist formerly known as smash mouth lyrics (@KyleStyle69er) January 1, 2018

I change my mind. My New Years resolution is to live my life like I am always listening to Pon de Replay — Casey Whyland (@CaseyWhyland) January 1, 2018

