Social Media Loves the Children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding will go down in history, and their young bridal party helped make it iconic.

The group, which included Prince George and Princess Charlotte, was comprised fully of children, a choice Markle made to not single out anyone from her group of friends.

“She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” Kensington Palace previously told E! News via a statement. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”

PEOPLE reports jewelry desire Claudia Bradby, who attend the wedding with her husband, told ITV that seeing the children walk down the aisle was a highlight of the day.

“[Charlotte] was amazing,” Claudia said. “It was sweet seeing the little posies of flowers.”

The love for the young bridal party spread to social media, with many Twitter users naming the young children as their favorite part of the ceremony.

“Princess Charlotte is the cutest little thing,” one user wrote.

“These two little ‘Royals’ (George and Charlotte) have seriously got to be The most Beautiful Children, Ever!!” another user tweeted.

“Proud to be a founding member of the Princess Charlotte Fan Club & Tea Society, U.S. Chapter… we are obsessed with her!” Another wrote.

And how did the group of youngsters stay so well-behaved throughout the ceremony? Apparently with promises of sweets and TV time.

“One little girl was upset but being comforted by the promise of Peppa Pig and Smarties later,” she said, adding that they were “very well practiced.”

“They looked as if they were really enjoying it,” she added.

Although George waved shyly on the TV broadcast, a source told PEOPLE that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter showcased her personality at the fairy-tale event, leading the other children at the church.

“Charlotte was totally taking charge of them all, but very sweetly, telling the others they couldn’t go down the aisle yet,” the source says. “Meghan looked over at them and smiled. It all felt very normal and very natural — not like a formal state occasion in any way. It was amazing.”

George and Charlotte were joined in the wedding party by former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s grandsons, Brian and John Mulroney, who carried Meghan’s veil down the aisle; along with their little sister Ivy Mulroney; Meghan’s goddaughters Remi and Rylan Litt; Jasper Dyer, the son of Harry’s friend Mark Dyer; and Zalie Warren and Florence van Cutsem, Harry’s goddaughters.