Social Media Explodes After Video Surfaces of Michigan Woman Pulling Gun on Black Woman in Parking Lot Altercation

Social media is erupting in heated discussion after video showed a White woman pulling a gun on a Black woman and her teenage daughter. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Michigan Chipotle on Wednesday after Jillian Wuestenberg allegedly bumped into Takelia Hill's teenage daughter as they were entering the restaurant, Hill told the Detroit Free Press. The three-minute video showed a portion of the confrontation, including Wuestenberg pointing her weapon at the Hills and yelling expletives.

#KarensGoneWild Auburn Hills, Michigan Edition. She pulled a gun on a black woman and screamed as if the black woman had the gun. Dafuq? pic.twitter.com/M5xpWzcxgW — GoodNightHarlem🎙 (@GoodNightHarlem) July 2, 2020

On Wednesday, Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper said in a release that Wuestenberg and her husband, Eric Wuestenberg, have since been arrested and charged with felonious assault, the Los Angeles Times reports. The couple has concealed pistol licenses, and deputies seized two handguns from them after they were detained. It is unclear when they will be arraigned.

Coming on the heels of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and Elijah McClain, as well as the ongoing global protests for racial equality and justice, the clip became a major talking point among social media users. Scroll down to see the discussion taking place.