Social Media Explodes After Video Surfaces of Michigan Woman Pulling Gun on Black Woman in Parking Lot Altercation
Social media is erupting in heated discussion after video showed a White woman pulling a gun on a Black woman and her teenage daughter. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Michigan Chipotle on Wednesday after Jillian Wuestenberg allegedly bumped into Takelia Hill's teenage daughter as they were entering the restaurant, Hill told the Detroit Free Press. The three-minute video showed a portion of the confrontation, including Wuestenberg pointing her weapon at the Hills and yelling expletives.
#KarensGoneWild Auburn Hills, Michigan Edition. She pulled a gun on a black woman and screamed as if the black woman had the gun. Dafuq? pic.twitter.com/M5xpWzcxgW— GoodNightHarlem🎙 (@GoodNightHarlem) July 2, 2020
On Wednesday, Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper said in a release that Wuestenberg and her husband, Eric Wuestenberg, have since been arrested and charged with felonious assault, the Los Angeles Times reports. The couple has concealed pistol licenses, and deputies seized two handguns from them after they were detained. It is unclear when they will be arraigned.
Coming on the heels of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and Elijah McClain, as well as the ongoing global protests for racial equality and justice, the clip became a major talking point among social media users. Scroll down to see the discussion taking place.
Good that they are being charged. Who points a gun at someone for having a phone out? How deranged do you have to be to think this is an okay was to handle the situation?
This was a simple parking lot car accident, never seen it escalate to this point. Irresponsible gun use.— Mayank Tyagi 🌎🧢 (@doinkershnauzz) July 2, 2020
prevnext
To everyone who wants to ignore the crime & act like charges weren't warranted, if a black man bumped into a white granny, who started cussing him out, & the same things happened, then he pulled a gun on her, you think he'd get the same calls for leniency?#EQUALRIGHTSANDJUSTICE— KFunk (@KFunksports) July 3, 2020
As someone with his concealed carry license, I don’t see rape, assault or armed robbery happening in this video. So she has no right to pull her gun. That’s a felony. You cannot legally pull your gun unless your life is justifiably in danger. It wasn’t.— Kevin Deal (@kevinjdeal) July 2, 2020
prevnext
Gotta love those responsible gun owners who only use their guns for self-defense and... racial intimidation.— Solomon Rajput For Congress (@VoteForSolomon) July 2, 2020
What happened before she pulled the gun?
That's the only relevant part.— Sky's The Limit (@DetailMarketing) July 2, 2020
prevnext
This is what America has come to, people pulling guns on people and feeling justified over the smallest things. America has literally gone insane.— BushelAndAPeck (@LosTrainingMe) July 2, 2020
Let me guess she was "scared for her life" so she had to pull a gun on a women and her daughter. This has gone to far. She needs to be arrested and charged.— Nathan (@Nathan24096) July 2, 2020
prevnext
If she were a black woman screaming & wielding a gun at an unarmed white mother & daughter in a parking lot... she would be taken down by a swat team, arrested & abused and/or killed while in police custody.— Li (@lisablue63) July 2, 2020
More evidence that the vetting and training process for conceal carry is not adequate.— I'M Spartacus! You can call me Sparty. (@carrmania) July 2, 2020
prevnext
Unstable people with guns. I don’t have a problem with gun ownership per se. I have a problem with gun owners without proper training. Ongoing training needs to be part of licensing. Severe penalties for this kind of behavior.— MH (@scoogirl) July 2, 2020
Unstable people with guns. I don’t have a problem with gun ownership per se. I have a problem with gun owners without proper training. Ongoing training needs to be part of licensing. Severe penalties for this kind of behavior.— MH (@scoogirl) July 2, 2020
prevnext
If that gun was held by a black man or a woman, we would be talking different result today. We just don’t wanna see that side. Now this is what institutional racism looks like my friends.— Joon B (@JoonB3) July 2, 2020
Carry may be legal in that State but is it warranted & legal to pull a gun on someone in that circumstance?— Dave_58 (@Davekidd_58) July 2, 2020
prev
This is what happens when you arm people and allow them to hold racist beliefs. Injustice.— Shawn Quinn (@SaintCool137) July 2, 2020