Michigan Woman Arrested After Pulling Gun on Black Woman During Altercation in Parking Lot

A video showing a Michigan woman pulling a gun on another woman and her 15-year-old daughter outside a Chipotle restaurant on Wednesday has gone viral and was watched more than 11 million times on Twitter. The woman who pulled the gun, who is White, was reportedly arrested and let go after the officers took her weapons. The teenager and her mother, who are Black, called the woman "ignorant" and "racist" during the heated exchange.

Takelia Hill told the Detroit News, which published the full, three-minute video, the incident began in Orion Township at about 6 p.m. Her daughter Makayla Green allegedly bumped into the woman and asked for an apology. Instead, the woman began yelling at her. "She bumped me, and I said, 'Excuse you.' And then she started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space," Green said.

This happened today in Auburn Hills,MI

Another Karen .. pic.twitter.com/lWksZwXITD — 🦋Makay (@makaysmith10) July 2, 2020

Green called her mother over since she was afraid. When Hill arrived, she saw the woman already yelling at her daughter. "She couldn’t see me because her back was to me, but she was in my daughter's face," Hill explained. This was not caught on video, as it begins after the altercation continued in the parking lot. One of them accused her of being "racist" and "ignorant." Then a man came out of an SUV to ask Hill and Green, "Who the [expletive] do you think you guys are?" He helped the woman into their vehicle while he and Hill continued arguing.

Hill asked the woman why she bumped into her daughter. "You cannot just walk around calling white people racist," the woman yelled from her vehicle. "White people aren't racist ... I care about you and I’m sorry if you had an incident that has made someone make you feel like that. No one is racist." The woman rolled up her window, with Hill backing away from the SUV. Hill told the News she was afraid the driver planned to run over her. Hill hit the window to stop the SUV, which prompted the woman to jump out with a gun in her hand. She yelled at Hill and Green to back away while the two started yelling. Just as the woman got back in the vehicle, Hill tried to get someone's attention to call 911.

According to Green's aunt who posted the video, the woman was arrested by police but was let go. "The police just took the guns away!!!" her aunt wrote. "Ridiculous!!!! They said they couldn’t arrest her because my [niece's] mother hit [their] car (with her hand) to stop them from hitting my niece!!! Justice needs to be served! This is white privilege."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office did not confirm if the woman was arrested. However, local officials have spoken out against the woman's actions. "There is nothing acceptable about what happened in Orion Township last night at the Chipotle," State Sen. Rosemary Bayer told the News. "It is abhorrent to think that some in this country have such a sense of self-righteousness and entitlement that the idea of pulling a gun out on an unarmed child and her mother is OK."