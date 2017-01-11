Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Sizzle in This Year’s ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue

This year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue has landed a pair of very famous faces and abs.

The magazine announced Tuesday that Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman will grace the pages of the 2017 edition of the publication’s annual swimsuit issue, which hits newsstands next month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am thrilled to include the gold medal-winning, U.S. women’s gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles in this year’s Swimsuit issue,” said MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor. “Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today. These women, their beauty, and what they can achieve know no limits.”

Five months after turning heads in #Rio, @alyraisman will be in the 2017 @si_swimsuit issue. #siswim 👙 A photo posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:27am PST

The athletes were shot at the North Houston Skate Park and The Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden by photographer James Macari, with their strappy suits showing off their amazingly toned bodies to the fullest extent.

This year’s swimsuit issue will be celebrated with the first annual VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, a music, food and culture festival held in Houston Feb. 17 and 18. The festival will include performances by Diplo and Miguel, as well as food prepared by master chefs in the area.

See a sneak peek of the ladies’ steamy shoot in the clip above.

Related:

Aly Raisman Reveals She’s Been Secretly Dating Colton Underwood

Simone Biles Shuts Down Body-Shamers With One Perfect Tweet

Here’s Exactly What Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Eats in a Day